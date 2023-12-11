Greg Joseph boots 36-yard field goal with less than 2 minutes remaining as Vikings survive low-scoring game with Raiders by 3-0 margin

The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders did not set football back 80 years, but the two teams came close to playing a game that had not been seen in the NFL for that length of time. The Vikings scored a 3-0 victory over the homestanding Raiders, breaking the tie on a 36-yard field goal by placekicker Greg Joseph with 1:57 left to play in the 4th quarter.

Final score: 3 — Vikings

0 — Raiders The Vikings kicked a field goal with 2:00 left in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/XGESUHyns7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 11, 2023

Vikings -Raiders tie NFL record for lowest scoring game 😮 pic.twitter.com/xqljKY3iIZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2023

Both teams demonstrated strong, aggressive defenses while competing against struggling quarterbacks. As a result, scoring opportunities were nearly non-existent and that's why the 2 teams had a chance to play 4 scoreless quarters before Joseph nailed his successful kick.

The last scoreless tie in the NFL was played during the 1943 season when the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants played a 0-0 game.

It was the first 3-0 game played in the NFL since the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins in the 2007 season.

The Vikings have shown tremendous improvement on defense this season, and the shutout was the team's first since they defeated the Green Bay Packers 16-0 in 2017.

Aidan O'Connell was at the helm of the Raiders offense, but he was not able to drive the ball against the Minnesota defense. He completed 21 of 32 passes for 171 yards.

Josh Dobbs also struggled as the Vikings starting quarterback. He completed 10 of 23 passes for 63 yards and he also ran for 21 yards. However, the magic he had displayed in his first 2 games after being acquired at the trade deadline was nowhere to be found.

Nick Mullens replace Dobbs, and he led the 13-play, 56-yard drive that led to the winning field goal.