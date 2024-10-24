Jalen Brunson has an incredible car collection. Brunson is one of the brightest stars in the NBA. He currently stars for the New York Knicks. Thus far, Brunson's rise has seen him earn an NBA All-Star appearance and an All-NBA Team selection.

The two-time NCAA champion from Villanova is one of the reasons why the Knicks have turned into a legitimate playoff contender in the Eastern Conference. Given Brunson's accomplishments in the NBA as of late, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an NBA star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here's Jalen Brunson's incredible $770K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brunson has a net worth of around $18 million. Thanks to a successful NBA career, there's no doubt that the NBA All-Star guard can afford to live in luxury. This includes picking up some of the hottest rides for his daily use, as per sources.

3. Mercedes Benz S-Class

Among the cars in his collection, Brunson's cheapest car comes in the form of the Mercedes Benz S-Class. For this luxurious masterpiece on wheels, the New York Knicks superstar coughed up $200,000. Although it's the cheapest car in his garage, there's no doubt that the Mercedes Benz S-Class isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it was designed to give an aura of class and elegance.

The Mercedes Benz S-Class is designed with comfort in mind. Furthermore, its classy exterior makes it an easy pick, especially for important award ceremonies and momentous events. In addition to this, the Mercedes Benz S-Class should allow Brunson to enjoy some relaxing rides, especially after a long game or a hard training session.

The Mercedes Benz S-Class produces 449 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 4.7-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. When it comes to speed, the Mercedes Benz S-Class can reach a top speed of 130 mph. Moreover, less than five seconds is required to go from 0 to 60 mph.

2. Lamborghini Urus

Retailing in the market for as much as $220,000, the second-most expensive car in Brunson's car collection is a Lamborghini Urus. The Lamborghini Urus is a high-performance luxurious SUV, making it one of the highlights of the NBA All-Star guard's garage. It's safe to say that the All-NBA Team player is a huge fan of lavish vehicles.

The Lamborghini Urus provides the market with an SUV that features super car qualities. This should allow Brunson and his loved ones to roam around the city with style.

Furthermore, the Lamborghini Urus is also capable of handling off-road situations, which make it an ideal vehicle for those long road trips that may require passing through some of the most difficult terrain and conditions.

Furthermore, this top-tier SUV should also provide enough leg room interior-wise while possessing sufficient cargo space. Thanks to its interior, the Lamborghini Urus provides comfort without sacrificing performance. In fact, the Lamborghini Urus is like a super car with the practicalities and benefits of a versatile SUV.

Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the Lamborghini Urus produces 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It relies on an eight-speed automatic transmission to peak at 190 mph. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of moving from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds.

1. Ferrari GTC4 Lusso

Nearly everyone dreams of owning a Ferrari, and Brunson is no different. In fact, the Knicks superstar also has the keys to a Ferrari GTC4 Lusso. For this masterpiece on wheels, Brunson took out $350,000 from his pockets. The Ferrari GTC4 Lusso seems to be one of the favorite cars to use for Brunson, as he's often spotted taking it out for a spin around the city.

In terms of features, the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso is a compact vehicle that was ultimately designed to take over the competition. Thanks to its compact and aerodynamic features, the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso will certainly impress in terms of performance.

Although there's not much space to work with interior-wise, its premium leather seats and well-designed dashboard make it an alluring feature for any Ferrari fan.

The Ferrari GTC4 Lusso gets its power from a 6.3-liter V12 engine. This allows it to produce 680 horsepower and 514 lb-ft of torque. The Ferrari GTC4 Lusso can go as fast as 208 mph with the assistance of a six-speed automatic engine. It also has no problems in terms of acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just under 3½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jalen Brunson's incredible $770K car collection.