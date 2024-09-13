Back in the day, Larry Bird carved out a legendary basketball career that allowed him to become one of the greats in the NBA. As the face of the Boston Celtics, Bird won three NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVPs.

In addition these championships, Bird also collected multiple individual accolades such as three NBA MVPs, 12 All-Star Game appearances, 10 All-NBA Team selections, and NBA Rookie of the Year.

While Bird carved out a Hall of Fame career, he hasn't stopped in making a positive impact to the sport. Nowadays, Bird serves as a consultant for the Indiana Pacers. Nevertheless, Bird also thrived in an executive position in the NBA, having been crowned NBA Executive of the Year.

He remains as the only figure in league history to be crowned MVP, Executive of the Year, and Coach of the Year, according to sources. Given Bird's popularity as one of the best basketball players in NBA history, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Larry Bird's incredible $1.08 million car collection, with photos.

When he was at his peak, Bird gave several iconic moments in the NBA that are remembered today. As a result, it wasn't surprising that the three-time NBA champion spearheaded a formidable Celtics dynasty in the 80s.

Given that Bird was one of the biggest stars in the NBA before transitioning into a successful head coach and executive, it isn't surprising that the three-time NBA MVP can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Bird has a net worth of around $75 million.

With plenty of extra money to spare, it isn't surprising that Bird has invested in real estate to go along with a handful of sports cars. In fact, Bird's garage has got to be one of the most unique collections among NBA legends. According to sources, Bird owns a pair of sports cars and an off-road beast.

3. 1983 Jeep CJ7 Renegade

The cheapest car in Bird's car collection is a 1983 Jeep CJ7 Renegade, which has a value in the market of $29,995. Although it's the cheapest car in the three-time NBA champion's garage, there's no doubt it comes in handy in particular situations. With an open top, the 1983 Jeep CJ7 Renegade can easily house Bird's bulky 6-foot-9, 220-pound frame.

In addition to this, it's also the perfect vehicle when Bird wants to drive on trails to have some fresh air or to engage in outdoor activities. The 1983 Jeep CJ7 Renegade has all the abilities to go through the most unforgiving terrain.

Powered by a 4.2-liter Inline-6, this beast also doesn't disappoint when it comes to power. It produces 112 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to a five-speed manual transmission, the 1983 Jeep CJ7 Renegade can also reach a maximum speed of 84 mph. It can go from standstill to 60 mph in just under 12 seconds.

2. 1984 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Next up on this list is Bird's 1984 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. This car purchase probably cost the three-time NBA MVP $46,000. A car that doesn’t disappoint in terms of design without sacrificing performance, it’s easy to see why Bird couldn’t resist getting one for himself.

Equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 powertrain, the 1984 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am produces 190 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. In terms of speed, it’s capable of reaching a maximum of 127 mph. In addition to this, this Pontiac can also go from 0 to 60 mph in a little over seven seconds thanks to its five-speed manual transmission.

Given the features of the car, the 1984 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am certainly deserves a place in Bird’s luxurious car collection.

1. 2019 Honda Indycar

Although the other cars in Larry Bird’s car collection are great, neither of them can top Bird’s unique possession of the 2019 Honda Indycar. It’s valued in the market for around $1 million.

In promoting the 2021 All-Star Game, which was originally supposed to be in Indianapolis, the NBA legend was spotted driving his unique vehicle around the busy streets of New York City.

Powered by a 2.2-liter Twin-turbo V6 engine, it produces 750 horsepower and 370 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, with a six-speed semi-automatic transmission, it can go as fast as 161 mph. Moreover it has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in a little over four seconds.

It was truly a special Indycar that fits a top-caliber executive like Bird, who contributed a lot to the Pacers organization.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Larry Bird's incredible $1.08 million car collection.