In the midst of swirling rumors and some jeers from Chelsea fans during their recent 2-2 draw against Brentford, manager Mauricio Pochettino remains steadfast, addressing speculations about Jose Mourinho possibly replacing him at the helm, reported by GOAL. Despite a section of the Chelsea faithful expressing their dissatisfaction, Pochettino asserts that he still feels the love at Stamford Bridge.
Emphasizing the uniqueness of the current project at Chelsea, Pochettino urged people to understand the evolving nature of the club. “It’s a different Chelsea. If you are going to judge us by analyzing the situation and comparing it with the past of Chelsea, for sure, no one is going to succeed,” he remarked, underlining the need to embrace change.
Dismissing any notion of resigning, Pochettino firmly asserted, “No, no, no. Why? Never.” The speculations regarding Mourinho's return to Chelsea, especially after his departure from AS Roma, have been rife. Pochettino, respecting Jose Mourinho as a friend and acknowledging his past contributions to the club, remains focused on the task at hand.
When questioned about the potential managerial change, Pochettino expressed a practical stance, saying, “If the players believe they’ll do better with another coach, I am the first to say: ‘Hey, they can go and talk with the owner and the sporting director'.”
Unfazed by the ongoing discussions, Mauricio Pochettino exuded confidence in his players, emphasizing their commitment and intelligence. As Chelsea gears up for a crucial Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Monday, Pochettino remains resolute, aiming for a positive result that could propel his team up the table.