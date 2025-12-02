As excitement builds ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, former United States Men’s National Team star Clint Dempsey isn’t shying away from expectations, and he's making it clear that the U.S. must deliver on home soil.

In a recent one-on-one interview, Dempsey shared his belief that the USMNT is positioned for a historic run in 2026, especially with momentum swinging in their favor after closing out 2025 on a five-match unbeaten streak, including a commanding 5-1 victory over Uruguay.

With the United States hosting the tournament for the first time since 1994, pressure and opportunity go hand in hand, and Dempsey says the minimum standard is non-negotiable.

“I think for sure you got to get out of the group,” Dempsey said. “Anything less than that would be a failure.”

Dempsey believes the U.S. roster has the quality to surprise the world, especially if they enter the tournament in top form and can feed off the energy of home crowds across North America.

However, he acknowledged that the World Cup’s knockout stage will determine how far the team can realistically go.

“It depends on your draw,” he noted. “Who you get in the group stage. But saying that, I still think that they get out.”

The former U.S. captain also highlighted the importance of matchups, specifically pointing out global giants like Spain, Argentina, France, and Portugal as possible obstacles, and reminders of the level required to compete deep into the tournament.

Despite the challenges, Dempsey is refusing to set limits. “I’m not going to put a cap on it,” he said. “Anything can happen.”

The USMNT’s deepest World Cup run came in 1930, when the squad reached the semifinals. Nearly a century later, with rising stars, home-field advantage, and renewed confidence, expectations are higher than ever.

Now, as Dempsey implies, it's no longer about potential. It’s about execution.