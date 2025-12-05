Every four years, the globe is captivated by the FIFA World Cup. As big as American football is, it pales in comparison to the stage that soccer takes around the world. But before the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off later this summer, nations are assigned their tables in the World Cup Draw.

The draw was held live from Washington, D.C. on Friday afternoon. The United States, along with Mexico and Canada, is co-hosting this year's World Cup.

But before the draw actually took place, FIFA President Gianni Infantino had an award to present. It is a new award, the FIFA Peace Prize. Its inaugural recipient: President Donald J. Trump.

"FIFA awards this prize to Donald Trump, in recognition of his exceptional and extraordinary actions to bring peace around the world." – FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarding the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize to Donald Trump at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw. pic.twitter.com/QZgjcA07vZ — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) December 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

A video montage lasting a few minutes played on the big screen before Trump walked out onto the stage. The most divisive President in American history left many fans wondering: Did Trump get booed?

The answer is no, he did not. However, it was eerily quiet after he was introduced. Much of the audience consists of athletes from around the world, as well as international visitors. His approval rating is at a historic low in America, but his popularity is still even lower globally.

So, it should come as no surprise that he did not receive the warmest of welcomes.