Christian Pulisic and the USMNT has found out their destiny when it comes to the opponents they will face in Group D of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This marks the second time in World Cup history that they host the tournament, last having the major event in 1994. They reached the Round of 16 in that edition, losing 1-0 to Brazil.

Pulisic and the Americans are looking forward to putting on a show in front of their fans. After being absent in 2018, they returned to the stage in 2022, finishing second in Group B against the likes of England, Wales and Iran. They lost to the Netherlands 3-1 in the Round of 16.

For 2026, they will have an interesting group to begin their historic journey. They will begin group play against Paraguay on June 12, Australia on June 19, and the UEFA Path C playoff winner on June 25.

What lies ahead for USMNT after World Cup draw

There is a lot of promise for Christian Pulisic and the USMNT to have in success throughout the matches they will have in Group D of the World Cup. They will have solid tests against their opponents, but when it comes to the teams they could have gotten, the fortunes went in their favor.

The Americans had a chaotic showing throughout 2025. They lost in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League and fell to Mexico in the Gold Cup final. They has six losses throughout the calendar, including a 4-0 shutout to Switzerland.

Despite the struggles, the U.S. ended the year on a strong note. They have an undefeated streak of five games, torching Uruguay in a 5-1 rout to end the slate.

The USMNT will be preparing themselves heavy when they resume action in March to prepare for the World Cup. They will have warmup matches against European powerhouses Belgium and Portugal on March 28 and March 31.