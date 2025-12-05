Mike LaFleur landed on his feet. After a disastrous run as the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator from 2021-2022, LaFleur was hired by the Los Angeles Rams. He took over as LA’s OC in 2023, a position his brother Matt once occupied under head coach Sean McVay back in 2017.

During LaFleur’s two-year run with the Jets, the team won 11 total games and failed to reach the playoffs. In his first season in Los Angeles, the Rams won 10 games. They’ve enjoyed back-to-back 10-win campaigns and made the playoffs each year. And the team is well on its way to another playoff appearance this season. However, LaFleur does not function as the Rams' play caller. That role is reserved for McVay.

Asked if he would like to return to calling plays in the NFL, LaFleur admitted he missed that aspect of the OC gig. “Absolutely. It’s a fun job… Truly being in it with the guys for that three-and-a-half-hour window because everything in this league matters. The play calls matter, the details within the week matters. The players going out and executing matters, the players making us right when we’re wrong with the play call. All of it…. That’s why it’s so fun,” LaFleur said, per The Athletic’s Nate Atkins. “With that being said, that’s not where any of my focus is right now.”

Mike LaFleur is grateful he landed with the Rams

Article Continues Below

Perhaps taking a step back from play calling was the best move for LaFleur. During his two-year Jets tenure, he presided over the league’s 28th- and 29th-ranked scoring offense. But working under McVay in Los Angeles, things have gone far better. In 2025, the Rams boast the sixth-ranked scoring offense at 27.8 points per game. They’re eighth-best in overall offense this season, averaging 360.1 yards per contest.

Obviously personnel matters. LaFleur upgraded from Zach Wilson to Matthew Stafford. After a down year in 2024, Stafford is having an MVP-caliber campaign in 2025. The Rams are 9-3 and lead the NFC West.

After experiencing life with one of the NFL’s least successful franchises, LaFleur is happy with his current situation. “This is an awesome job that I have. I love being here, I love being in this organization, I love being with these guys. I love being with the quarterbacks every single day. [Returning to play calling is] not something that I think about. Whatever happens, happens,” LaFleur added.