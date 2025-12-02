The goal juggernaut that is the Norwegian giant Erling Haaland continues to deliver week in, week out for Manchester City. The former Molde striker has already scored 19 goals for City across the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League this season, and recently opened the scoring against Fulham at Craven Cottage as well.

City, who eventually scored the second at the 34th minute via Tijjani Reijnders, saw Haaland initially score at the 17th minute mark. That was the 100th time Haaland has scored in the Premier League in what is just his fourth season for City, per a post on X by Fabrizio Romano.

🔵🇳🇴 Erling Haaland becomes the fastest player ever to reach 100 goals in Premier League. 111 games. 100 goals. ✨🤖 pic.twitter.com/praxHtG7tf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

As a result, the Norwegian became the fastest player in the history of the league to reach the landmark, beating Alan Shearer's record of 124 games. The third on the list is none other than current Bayern Munich and former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who reached the mark in 141 games.

Others on the list include former City striker Sergio Aguero, who scored his 100th goal in 147th game. Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry is fifth on the list, reaching the landmark in 160 games.

The goal once again came off some good work by the Belgian winger Jeremy Doku, who beat a man before putting in a cross which eventually reached Haaland. Already seen as one of the most dominant strikers to ever play the game, Haaland arrived in the Premier League already as a proven goalscorer at Borussia Dortmund.

He has scored 268 goals and has 51 assists in just 315 appearances for his four clubs thus far, also scoring 55 times for his national team. City have had a mixed start to the season and yet find themselves 2nd in the table with 28 points if they end up winning against Fulham.

Regardless, Haaland has continued to look unstoppable and is likely to continue breaking records in the coming weeks, months, and seasons.