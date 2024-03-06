In a legal twist, Chelsea‘s star forward, Sam Kerr, is gearing up to fight against the criminal charges of racially aggravated harassment brought against her, reported by ESPN. The 30-year-old, who entered a not guilty plea during a video-linked appearance at Kingston upon Thames Crown Court on Monday, will see her legal team argue for the dismissal of the charges in an April 26 hearing in London.
The charges stem from an incident on January 30, 2023, in Twickenham, southwest London, where Kerr allegedly caused harassment, alarm, or distress to a police officer. The Crown Prosecution Service has been overseeing the case, and according to court documents shared with ESPN, the upcoming April hearing will focus on the defense's argument of an “abuse of process.”
If Kerr's legal team doesn't succeed in having the charges thrown out in April, a trial is anticipated in February of the following year. The trial is expected to span four days, featuring testimony from two police officers regarding the incident.
Sam Kerr, a prominent figure in Australian football, holds the record as the nation's all-time leading scorer in international football, boasting an impressive 69 goals from 128 games. Notably, she led the Matildas to the semifinals of the Women's World Cup last summer.
Her impact extends to the club level, particularly with Chelsea, where Kerr has played a pivotal role in securing the Women's Super League title in each of her four seasons with the club. Her illustrious career also includes stints in Australia and the United States.
Currently sidelined due to an ACL injury sustained during a warm-weather training camp in Morocco with the Chelsea women's team in January, Kerr faces not only the physical challenges of recovery but also the legal hurdles that await her. The football community awaits the outcome of the upcoming legal proceedings, uncertain about the potential impact on Kerr's career and reputation.