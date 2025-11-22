NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman signed an extension to keep her role through the 2028 season, the league announced on Thursday. After taking over the job in 2022, Berman has managed to turn the NWSL's reputation around after multiple investigations into “systemic abuse” and contributed to its exponential growth in visibility over the last few years.

At a news conference, Berman expressed her excitement for the opportunity to continue in her position.

“It's been the honor of my career to lead the NWSL during such an extraordinary period of growth,” Berman said. “Every success we've achieved, from expansion to investment to the player experience, is the result of collaboration across the league. I'm proud of what we've built and even more excited about where we're headed. The best is yet to come.”

Berman has given the public a glimpse into her plans to continue expanding the NWSL. While taking in the Washington Spirit's playoff quarterfinal match versus Racing Louisville FC, she talked to ESPN about the direction she sees the league going in next.

“Some of our key priorities are driving growth and awareness,” Berman hinted. “We want people to come into our stadiums and expect the level of energy we have here [at the game in Washington, DC] each and every week for every regular-season game in all 16 markets. We want those games to be exciting to watch on TV, and we want the best product on the field, ensuring we have the best players, and that will all support our vision to be the best league in the world.”

Berman doesn't seem to be the only one who's glad she's sticking around. There are executives from around the NWSL who seemingly approve of the job Berman is doing, including Carolyn Tisch Blodget, the owner of Gotham FC and the league's executive committee chair.

“Jessica's leadership has been instrumental in transforming the NWSL into a global sports property,” Tisch Blodget's statement said, according to ESPN. “Her vision for sustainable growth, along with her ability to fuel enduring momentum, has positioned the league for long-term success.”

However, some around the league are slightly more critical because of issues like the hard salary cap. The NWSL is feeling the restraints of its cap when it comes to retaining top players and attracting stars from overseas, with Trinity Rodman's potential to leave for Europe when her contract expires soon becoming a focal point for executives.

“There is a tremendous amount of focus on the commercial side and less focus on the sporting side,” one team's GM told ESPN. “If we want the commercial piece to continue to excel, we need the best product on the field.”

Under Berman, the NWSL's commercial business has grown to include a $240 million media rights deal, helping team valuations rise from about $5 million to $250 million within a few years. She has also seen her share of controversies, though. The league received backlash for deciding to continue the match between Angel City FC and Utah Royals FC after defender Savy King collapsed during a game in May.