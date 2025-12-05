How many times have fans or media members used the words “if only they stayed healthy” to describe the Atlanta Braves over the last couple of years? It is time to stop banking on good fortune. This club is filled with injury risks, particularly in the pitching staff. The best way to combat the problem is by adding depth and hoping a hidden gem reveals itself next season. General manager Alex Anthopoulos aimed to do exactly that on an active Friday afternoon.

The Braves claimed right-handers Osvaldo Bido and Anthony Molina off waivers, per the team's official X account. They designated lefty Josh Walker for assignment to make room for their newest additions.

Both hurlers have been erratic during the early portion of their respective MLB careers, but Anthopoulos clearly thinks they possess the talent to warrant a spot on the 40-man roster. Bido, a 30-year-old Dominican Republic native, posted a 5.87 ERA in 79 2/3 innings for the Athletics last season.

He did impress in 2024, however, holding opposing batters to a .192 batting average, .295 on-base percentage, .286 slugging percentage and .580 OPS. Perhaps the former Pittsburgh Pirates international signing can bounce back in Atlanta.

Molina endured severe struggles with the Colorado Rockies, recording a 6.96 ERA in 94 1/3 innings of work. The 23-year-old Venezuelan's brutal numbers could be a product of pitching in the altitude, and just a poor pitching approach in general. The Braves could have the resources to help him reach his potential. He is young enough to press the reset button and enjoy a fresh start with Atlanta.

Alex Anthopoulos is expected to make a splash this offseason, but it is imperative that he hit on at least one of his fliers. Stay tuned.