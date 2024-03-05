Chelsea FC is already eyeing potential successors for Mauricio Pochettino, with Sporting's Ruben Amorim and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi emerging as frontrunners, according to sources at The Guardian. Amorim's commendable work at Sporting, currently leading the Portuguese table, has caught the attention of Chelsea's decision-makers. Similarly, Roberto De Zerbi, who took over at Brighton in 2022, has earned plaudits for his managerial prowess.
Mauricio Pochettino's inaugural season with Chelsea has been a challenging one. Despite substantial investments exceeding £1 billion since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's takeover, the team has struggled, particularly in the Premier League. The recent Carabao Cup final against Liverpool provided an opportunity for silverware, but Chelsea faced disappointment, succumbing to defeat in extra time.
While Pochettino is granted a chance to turn the team's fortunes around, Chelsea's ownership remains cautious. Boehly and Clearlake, seeking managerial continuity after four changes since the previous season, are patient but vigilant. The club's hierarchy is reportedly not rushing into a decision regarding Pochettino, giving him an opportunity to address the team's performance. Chelsea needs to improve a lot to justify the enourmous spendings last season.
Looking ahead, Mauricio Pochettino's last chance to salvage something from the season comes in the FA Cup. Chelsea FC is set to compete in the quarter-finals against Leicester City on March 17. The outcome of this match could significantly influence Pochettino's future with the club, as Chelsea's ownership carefully evaluates the team's trajectory in the crucial upcoming fixtures. The decision-making process remains dynamic, with a keen eye on performance and the potential for managerial change if necessary.