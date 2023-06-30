Chelsea is prepared to increase their offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo to a substantial £80 million ($101 million), reported by goal.com. The Blues have held a longstanding interest in the Ecuadorian international and are keen to secure his services as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

During the January transfer window, Chelsea made a £60 million ($76 million) approach for Caicedo, but it was rejected by Brighton. However, with the club set to raise approximately £200 million ($253 million) from player sales, including the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Kai Havertz, and Mason Mount, they have the financial resources to increase their bid for the talented midfielder.

Caicedo has already proven himself in the Premier League, showcasing his abilities and potential at a young age. While Arsenal has previously shown interest in the 21-year-old, they are currently focused on finalizing a club-record £105 million ($133 million) deal for West Ham captain Declan Rice. This gives Chelsea an advantage in their pursuit of Caicedo's signature.

Furthermore, Caicedo is not the only midfielder on Chelsea's radar. The club has bid farewell to several midfielders, including Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and is looking to bolster their midfield options. Alongside their pursuit of Caicedo, Chelsea is monitoring other young talents such as Southampton's Romeo Lavia, Everton's Amadou Onana, and Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga.

The summer transfer window presents an opportunity for Chelsea to strengthen their squad and build for the future. With substantial funds available from player sales and a clear focus on midfield reinforcements, the club is determined to secure the signings they need to compete at the highest level.

As negotiations progress, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea's increased offer for Moises Caicedo will be accepted by Brighton. Football fans will be eagerly watching to see how the situation unfolds and whether Caicedo will don the blue shirt of Chelsea in the upcoming season.