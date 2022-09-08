Dabo Swinney’s new contract with Clemson football leaves room for NFL jump

Dabo Swinney is set to lead the Clemson football program for a long time after signing a new, lucrative contract. His new deal makes him the second-highest college football coach behind Nick Saban as he looks to recapture a national championship with the Tigers.

Details in Swinney’s contract show that he has two key buyout clauses. According to Grace Raynor of The Athletic, one of those clauses gives him room to take a gig in the NFL.

“If Swinney were to leave Clemson for Alabama, his buyout would be 1.5 times higher than it would be for any other school. There is no buyout for Swinney if he leaves to become a head coach in the NFL,” writes Raynor.

Dabo Swinney still remains committed to the Tigers but a jump to the NFL is never out of the question for top college football coaches. The jump to the pro game can be very hit or miss, with Urban Meyer’s debacle with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the most infamous miss in recent memory. For now, it seems like he has no interest in making that jump and will instead stay with the team that has made him such a well-known figure in college football.

Swinney has coached Clemson football since 2008, making them a national powerhouse that has captured national championships in 2016 and 2018 while making appearances in the big game in 2015 and 2019. The Tigers have won seven ACC championships, including a six-year run that was snapped last season.