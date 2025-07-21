After a strong 64-win regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers' recent early playoff exit was a sobering reminder that talent alone doesn’t guarantee postseason success. That's especially true when games become more physical and rotations tighten. Cleveland’s front office has spent the summer fine-tuning the roster, prioritizing playoff readiness and flexibility. Now, with key pieces like Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley anchoring the squad, the question remains: can the Cavaliers make the perfect move to elevate themselves from Eastern Conference contenders to genuine title threats next year?

Calculated Steps Toward Playoff Readiness

This summer’s moves have all been designed to sharpen Cleveland's playoff readiness. The acquisition of Lonzo Ball exemplifies this mindset. Sure, his health remains a major concern after two injury-marred seasons trying to recover from a persistent knee issue. However, Ball’s potential upside outweighs the risk compared with Isaac Okoro. The latter was traded to Chicago in a direct swap.

Ball’s exceptional court vision and his stout team defense provide the Cavs with a versatile weapon who can thrive in critical playoff moments. Okoro’s inconsistent shooting limited his playoff effectiveness, often sidelining him in crunch time. Now, Ball could realistically be a key closing lineup presence.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s front office opted not to re-sign Ty Jerome. He had become an expensive rotation piece. Instead, they brought back sharpshooter Sam Merrill on a three-year, $38 million deal. That's along with fan favorite Larry Nance Jr. Nance’s versatility as a stretch big who can defend multiple positions adds valuable depth alongside Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

That said, keeping the current roster largely intact would push Cleveland’s luxury tax bill north of $250 million next season. That's an unsustainable number for ownership. Like other teams facing strict second apron salary limitations, the Cavaliers will need to make tough roster decisions to manage costs. This likely means moving at least one key rotation player, whether it's Allen, Max Strus, or possibly both, to alleviate the cap crunch.

At the same time, the team patiently awaits Darius Garland’s return from toe surgery, which is expected to influence minutes distribution and team chemistry. Holding onto all core players without shedding salaries will only deepen the financial strain. That makes payroll trimming all but inevitable.

Here we will look at and discuss the perfect move that the Cleveland Cavaliers must still make in the 2025 NBA offseason.

The Perfect Move: Signing Elite Shooter Seth Curry

With cap restrictions biting and the need for maximum roster efficiency paramount, one of the most compelling moves Cleveland could make is signing Seth Curry. At 34 years old, Curry remains one of the NBA’s premier shooters. That's a skill every contender craves in today’s three-point-centric game.

Curry led the league last season with a staggering 45.6 percent three-point shooting clip while playing for the Charlotte Hornets. Even more remarkable, Curry made 53.8 percent of his threes off passes from LaMelo Ball. That showcased a deadly synergy when paired with a skilled playmaker. That could be an ideal fit given Cleveland just acquired Lonzo Ball, who, like his brother, is a solid distributor.

Sharpshooter

Article Continues Below

Joining a championship-hunting team with stars who can create open looks for him would likely boost Curry’s efficiency further. His clutch, catch-and-shoot prowess and dangerous pull-up three-point shooting threaten defenses in more than one way. Sure, Curry lacks playmaking chops and is a modest defender. However, his role need not be anything more than a sharpshooting offensive spark off the bench. Playing 15 to 20 minutes per game, he can provide instant offense without demanding the ball. That would perfectly suit the Cavaliers’ core that features heavy ball usage from Garland, Mitchell, and Mobley.

At a bargain contract, Curry offers tremendous value relative to his impact. This can provide Cleveland with a much-needed lethal shooter who can change playoff second-half dynamics. Especially with Garland rehabbing, the presence of Curry and Ball together could keep the backcourt productive and defensively stout. That should leave Mitchell to focus more on scoring.

Balancing Financial Prudence with Competitive Ambition

Signing Curry would also make financial sense. His expected salary demands are reasonable compared to the massive cap hits Cleveland faces otherwise. This move fits a general theme from the Cavaliers this offseason. They want to keep core stars intact and add complementary players with high-impact skills but moderate salary demands. They also need to shed dead weight or trade pieces to remain under the NBA’s second apron.

To survive the punitive luxury tax without dismantling the core, Cleveland needs such targeted moves. Yes, the trade market might take some rotation players to ease the cap crunch. That said, adding Curry boosts firepower without sacrificing salary flexibility. It’s a savvy balance of short-term playoff readiness and long-term roster health. It could enable Cleveland to stay competitive while avoiding astronomic financial penalties.

Key to a Deep Playoff Run

The Cavaliers’ 2025 offseason has been about refinement, risk mitigation, and readiness to stake their claim as Eastern Conference title contenders. The Lonzo Ball acquisition, re-signing of Sam Merrill, and Larry Nance Jr.’s return all aim to bolster playoff rotations and versatility.

Yet the perfect piece to complement this evolving roster is the addition of a reliable, elite shooter in Seth Curry. His unparalleled three-point accuracy and efficient offensive role fit Cleveland’s overarching strategy perfectly. With Curry in the fold, the Cavs could finally have the deadly perimeter shooting that has eluded them in previous postseason stumbles.

As difficult as managing salary cap constraints will be, which would likely involve at least one major trade, the Curry signing is the kind of sharp, low-risk, high-reward move that keeps Cleveland’s championship ambitions alive. If the Cavs can thread this needle, they may turn last year’s playoff disappointment into the launching pad for a breakthrough season.