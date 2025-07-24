When Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry first arrived in the NBA as a rookie back in 2009, LeBron James was already a superstar. Carrying the Cleveland Cavaliers on his back for more than half a decade, he was the reigning MVP, a player Curry admired and looked up to.

The baby-faced assassin, as a rookie once took up the opportunity to ‘hang out’ with LeBron at his Cleveland residence, and ended up bowling with him. Curry revealed that the two initially watched “all type of stuff” on a wall with “16 different screens,” when James asked him if he wanted to go bowling.

“He's like oh there's a bowling alley over here I'm like what are you talking about? Never seen that before and so, we go bowling. Actually, my wrist was It might have been a little competitive advantage for him cuz my wrist was hurting after bowling. I was like, ‘damn, I'm not going to be able to shoot tomorrow,” Curry revealed on 360 With Speedy.

The then 21-year-old even stumbled upon Bronny James, who Speedy Morman pointed out is now his rival. It seems that even as a kid, Bronny James showed flashes of the NBA-calibre athlete he now is.

“Um, but I remember how athletic Bronn looked at like he maybe couldn't have been more than three or four. And how fast he ran across the like he going somewhere and not to see him in the league is is crazy. But uh it was just cool to just chill and um just have kick it on on the road and and have a good time,” Curry revealed.

LeBron and Steph went on to compete in four consecutive NBA Finals during James’ second stint with Cleveland. Curry won three of them, with their rivalry going down in NBA folklore as one of the best in modern history.