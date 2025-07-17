Recently traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lonzo Ball shared a wholesome moment at the 2025 ESPY Awards alongside younger brother LiAngelo. The Cavs star was seen introducing his brother, LiAngelo Ball, aka Gelo, during a live performance of his breakout track “Tweaker.”

The Cavs guard, traded from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Isaac Okoro on July 6, made his first public appearance as a Cavalier while enthusiastically promoting his younger sibling, who has found massive success in the music industry after his NBA aspirations fell short.

With the ESPYs as his stage, Gelo delivered a rendition of his hit song Tweaker, which has gone viral since it was released earlier in January this year. In the clip, Lonzo can be seen introducing Gelo to the crowd.

“ESPYs 25, what’s happening? Trying to have a good time tonight. Put your hands together, and give it up for my brother, Gelo,” the Cavs guard said before walking off the stage.

Article Continues Below

Lonzo Ball introduced Gelo at the ESPYS 🎤🔥 pic.twitter.com/z1k4kgSwWZ — ESPN (@espn) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tweaker’s popularity has secured LiAngelo Ball a $13 million record dea with Def Jam and Universal Music Group. The Ball brothers have shared the spotlight before, performing together at the 2025 BET Awards and working jointly on the rollout for Gelo’s debut album, “League of My Own,” which is set to be released on Friday, July 18.

While Gelo’s music career seems to be reaching new heights, Lonzo is looking for redemption with the Cavs after two difficult seasons that have been impacted by knee injuries. He averaged 7.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.4 blocks per game in an average of 22.2 minutes per game, and will be looking to play far more next season.

The 27-year-old appeared in just 35 games last year and is expected to serve as a backup to the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland next season with the Cavs. Of course, he has the talent to do much more, and fans will be hoping Lonzo is able to stay fit.