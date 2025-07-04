The Cleveland Cavaliers officially traded Isaac Okoro in exchange for Lonzo Ball. It's a move that gives the team more depth in the point guard position behind Darius Garland. Days after the trade was made, Lonzo finally opened up about what it means to be in Cleveland.

During a guest appearance on the “What an Experience” podcast, the 27-year-old point guard explained why he's so excited to play for the Cavs. Lonzo Ball is grateful for the opportunity to play for a title-contending team and opened up about how happy he is to be a part of the Cavaliers.

“Just playing, competing for a ring. I feel like that should be the goal, I feel like that is the goal,” said Lonzo Ball. “So, happy to get over there and get started. To meet everybody, get familiar with everything, and take it as far as we can.

Article Continues Below

“I feel like it’s just a blessing, bro. To be honest, I mean, everybody keeps asking me how I feel about the trade. I'm like, s*** I'm happy to still be playing anywhere, let alone a team that has a real chance to win a ring. My whole life, I feel like I've been playing the right brand of basketball, and that's to win games, so I feel like I'm going to a great situation and I just want to play my role and do what I can to help.”

Before getting traded to the Cavaliers, Lonzo Ball was with the Chicago Bulls for four seasons. However, two of those he was unable to play due to a string of knee and wrist injuries. He finally returned to action in the 2024-25 campaign, playing in 25 games for Chicago. Ball ended the season averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 36.6% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the three-point line.