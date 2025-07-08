Jul 8, 2025 at 11:21 AM ET

The 2010s rivalry between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors was easily one of the most high-octane, high-stakes, and entertaining NBA rivalries of all time. At the center of it were two modern greats in the form of LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

The two veterans, often found giving each other the utmost respect, found themselves going head-to-head several times as the two teams found themselves in the NBA Finals four consecutive times, from 2015-18.

Now, a recent X video, posted by @legendz_prod, gives insight into some of the most entertaining instances of trash-talking between the two legends of the game. The clip kickstarts with the two’s exchange during Game 3 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

What LeBron James Said To Steph Curry In The Finals👀: Curry: “What are you saying, bro?” LeBron: “You’re so soft” Then, LeBron called him a “weak a** n****” after blocking him. They also exchanged words in 2018, with LeBron saying: “get the f*ck out of my face” pic.twitter.com/B8XfGFE4ak — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) July 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

LeBron James gave Steph a stare down after blocking a dunk attempt, before uttering “f**k outta here.” Continuing their exchange in Game 4, Curry was initially seen complaining about a tug from James. However, the two got into another exchange as LeBron attempted to defend himself in front of the referee.

“What are you saying bro?” Curry initially said, with James quick to retort.

“You’re so soft,” he said.

James and Curry continued their back-and-forth in Game 6

In Game 6, James not only dominated proceedings as he got 41 points and 11 assists, he also produced another iconic block on the Warriors’ talisman.

“Get that weak a** shit outta here. Weak a** n***a,” he proceeded to say, matter-of-factly. The rivalry came to a head in Game 7, with LeBron putting Steph through another stare down after a chasedown block.

“You mad?” LeBron James proceeded to ask. However, when the Chef responded by shaking his head, James had another retort ready.

“Alright, for sure, alright,” he responded. The video proceeded to detail the similar exchanges that took place during the 2018 NBA Finals, which unlike in 2016, was won by the Warriors.

Needless to say, not only did this period result in arguably the greatest NBA rivalry of the century, but also some hugely entertaining battles between two bonafide mavericks of the game.