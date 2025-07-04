The relationship between the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James has been a tad rocky this offseason, as the organization has made it clear they plan to build for the future more so than a title run next season. With the rumor mill buzzing, James went viral on Friday after making an appearance at the Cleveland Cavaliers' practice facility.

It's unclear whether or not it was just a 4th of July visit back to his hometown, or if it's a sign of what's to come. Either way, Lebron James went viral after posting a photo of himself alongside Denver Jones, a Summer League rookie for the Cavs.

LeBron James was spotted at the Cavs practice facility on 4th of July. Is he back home for the holiday, or is this a sign for his future? 🤔 (H/T @theballoutmedia) pic.twitter.com/oHGcVjJcxF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The photo caused numerous Cavs fans to react on social media. Many are asking questions about why LeBron James decided to make an appearance at the Cavaliers' practice facility while still signed with the Lakers. Meanwhile, others are hoping and praying this means the 40-year-old returns to the team by next season.

“Lebron should declare his independence from the Lakers and come back to Cleveland,” said one fan.

Another user asked, “Why is LeBron in the Cavs' facility? Plz don't do this to me.”

“No way LeBron gets traded,” said one individual in disbelief.

Article Continues Below

This person claims, “I've been saying it for a month now — he's going back to Cleveland.”

“Couldn't make it any more obvious, let's go BELIEVELAND we back,” said another user.

Although plenty of Cavs fans are over the moon and coming up with their own speculations, LeBron James was quick to shut down the excitement. Not long after the photo went viral, the four-time MVP blasted everyone who shared the picture. He made it clear that this is something he does every summer and tells everyone to simply enjoy the Holiday.

“And every summer since it was built. I live here still and train every summer. Got damn yall bored man! Go get a plate of food somewhere and enjoy the 4th of July!”

So, perhaps it was just a picture and nothing more. Despite LeBron James clearing the air, Cavs fans will likely continue to speculate a departure from Los Angeles.