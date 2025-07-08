Lonzo Ball is officially a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. And Cavs fans liked what he had to say to one of his introductory questions.

Ball joined the Cavaliers after the Chicago Bulls traded the guard to Cleveland. They sent him there in exchange for wing Isaac Okoro.

Ball started his first day with the team on Monday, answering questions as the interviewer asked him about his first NBA jersey. His answer will surely excite fans for his time with the franchise.

“First NBA jersey, I want to say it was a LeBron James one,” Ball said.

What's next for Lonzo Ball, Cavs

Lonzo Ball begins a new chapter of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers after an up-and-down stint with the Bulls.

Throughout his four years with the Bulls, Ball missed two whole seasons due to significant knee injuries. When he was available, he only took part in 70 total games throughout the 2021-22 and 2024-25 campaigns.

In those games, he averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He shot 40.1% from the field, including 38.9% from beyond the arc, and 78.2% from the free-throw line.

Ball's absence made a big impact on the Bulls' trajectory. Their offense and defense regressed, only making the playoffs once in 2022 as they remained in the mix as a play-in team. It was far from the squad's original expectations when they formed him, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine, and Alex Caruso as a core.

Chicago continues to adjust its roster as Vucevic stands as the only player to remain from the core. This past season saw them make the play-in tournament for the third consecutive year, falling short yet again after losing to the Miami Heat in the 9-10 matchup.