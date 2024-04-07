The Los Angeles Clippers are about to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Sunday afternoon showdown. Both teams are fighting to stay near the top of their respective conference's standings. In the lead-up to the 12:30 PST tip-off, the status of one of the star players is something that could play a major role in the game. Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. the Cavs?
Is Clippers star Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Cavs?
Leonard has been ruled out due to right knee inflammation. He will miss his fourth consecutive game.
This season has been Leonard's healthiest since the 2016-17 season. The Clippers star has played in 68 games this season and has largely avoided missing consecutive games. From January through the end of March, he played in 41 of LA's 43 games. This recent knee issue has derailed that moment but it still remains a positive sign that Leonard has been available as often as he has this season.
Kawhi Leonard recently underwent a precautionary MRI but it did not show any worrisome damage. The Clippers are in fourth place in the Western Conference and trail the top teams by a few games. Their goal for the remainder of the regular season, aside from getting Leonard back to full health, is to try to hold onto that spot and get home-court advantage in a first-round series.
In addition to Leonard, the Clippers have also ruled out Josh Primo (left ankle sprain). Daniel Theis has been listed as questionable due to a left thumb sprain.
The Cavs are on the second night of a back-to-back after taking a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. On their injury report, Donovan Mitchell (left knee injury management) is out along with Dean Wade (right knee sprain) and Ty Jerome (right ankle surgery). Isaac Okoro (right great toe sprain) is listed as questionable and will try to play after a four-game absence.
Even with Kawhi Leonard out, the Clippers will have a good shot at beating a sputtering Cavs team missing its best player. Paul George and James Harden will have to bring their A-game as LA searches for its first 50-win season since 2016-17.