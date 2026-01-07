The NBA Trade Deadline news cycle is churning with countless whispers, but the latest rumblings surrounding Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans are grounded in an unavoidable reality. A shrinking pool of teams can even consider a deal for the former first overall pick. Almost every contender is after Herb Jones or Trey Murphy III instead, and for good reason. As financial rules tighten and competitive risks loom large, a logical process of elimination among league insiders reveals a surprisingly short list of franchises motivated to make the call.

Beyond hard salary cap rules, many successful teams are unlikely to pursue Williamson because the potential risk to their established system outweighs the reward. The reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder, for example, are known for meticulous culture and financial planning. They are highly unlikely to upset the locker room chemistry or sacrifice future flexibility for a player with Williamson's injury and fit questions. Likewise for Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets. Adding another non-shooting, ball-dominant player like Williamson does not complement their core identity.

Similarly, the Boston Celtics, with a strong core built around the soon-to-return Jayson Tatum, do not need to pursue such a risky acquisition. Other teams have simply moved in different directions. The Orlando Magic recently committed significant draft capital to acquire Desmond Bane; the Toronto Raptors are fully building around Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram.

The Pelicans are not in a position to attach valuable draft picks to facilitate a Williamson trade; they need to acquire future assets to offset their own lost 2026 pick. This requirement eliminates any team unwilling or unable to part with high-value draft compensation. For example, the Houston Rockets have already made their major all-in move by trading for Kevin Durant. They are unlikely to deplete their remaining assets.

After eliminating the teams blocked by rules, those dissuaded by risk, and those lacking assets, a clear group of potential trade partners emerges.

Pelicans pressing Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets stand out as the most natural fit, especially with five picks in the next two drafts. Williamson’s return to North Carolina carries both basketball and personal logic, offering proximity to his college roots and a familiar support system. The Hornets need a franchise-altering talent and possess the draft capital to make a credible offer. They also have the flexibility to reshape their roster around a new centerpiece if they choose to pivot from LaMelo Ball.

One realistic framework would center on Ball, a future first-round pick in 2026 or 2027, and a secondary contract such as Grant Williams for salary matching. For the Pelicans, this deal provides a young lead guard and future draft value.

However, Williamson and Jordan Hawkins for Miles Bridges, Grant Williams, and draft considerations work as well if the Hornets want to keep their young core together. Brandon Miller, Ball, Williamson, Kon Knueppel, and Colin Sexton would make a push for an NBA Play-In Tournament spot immediately.

Trail Blazers need a third star

In the midst of a rebuild centered on Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, the Portland Trail Blazers hit a speed bump. Henderson (hamstring) has yet to play this season, having blown by a four-to-six week recovery timeline. However, they also lucked up on a gold mine in Deni Avdija.

The Trail Blazers could take a flier on Williamson as a reclamation project and still make headway in the NBA Playoffs. They lack immediate draft capital but have the future assets and young players to match salary without damaging their core timeline. The Pacific Northwest also offers a low-pressure environment for a fresh start, something a New York or Los Angeles squad can never claim.

Essentially, Portland has long sought a transformative big man, going back to DeAndre Ayton. A 31-year-old Grant has a very obvious, limited ceiling. Zion Williamson fits the timeline of their rebuild. New Orleans would get Jerami Grant, Matisse Tybulle's expiring deal, and picks for Williamson and Hawkins.

The Blazers can wait for the 21-year-old Henderson or find more value in an easily expandable framework. The Pelicans already have Jeremiah Fears waiting in the wings to run the point.

Nets know Zion's big-city potential

The Brooklyn Nets are positioned as a team with a lot of future draft capital but no definitive star. Perpetually a year away from a year away with pressure to generate buzz and ticket sales, the Nets could justify a buy-low swing on a former top pick if the price reflects the risk.

Williamson and Hawkins for Michael Porter Jr., Cameron Thomas, and a 2027 draft pick satisfy all the legal trade requirements. Brooklyn gets the big name for the marque and a young UConn-repping sharpshooter to space the floor; New Orleans gets a look at Thomas close to the old LSU home and some useful size in Porter Jr.

Kings, Clippers cannot quit trying

The Sacramento Kings have cap flexibility, draft assets, and a desperate need for a franchise-altering talent. Sacramento represents the prototypical small-market team willing to take risks on high-upside players, and Williamson's explosive scoring ability could vault them back into the postseason. Despite their financial constraints, the LA Clippers have historically been aggressive in pursuing star talent. With an uncertain future and a win-now mentality, Steve Ballmer's bank account might gamble on Williamson as a cornerstone piece, betting on their medical staff and developmental infrastructure to keep him healthy.

James Harden would not necessarily have to pick a new home for LA to welcome in Williamson. Yves Missi and the All-Star could be swapped for Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, the Thunder's 2027 pick, and a 2029 pick. Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Williamson, and Ivica Zubac would be tough to beat when healthy.

Sitting 11th and one game out of the postseason, that foursome would definitely put pressure on the other Play-In teams. Collins and Bogdanovic would at least help Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Derik Queen, and Jeremiah Fears more than an injured Williamson, a benched Hawkins, or a still-learning Missi.

Domantas Sabonis for Williamson would need a few tweaks to be legal. Roping in the New York Knicks for Jose Alvarado works if they send Guerschon Yabusele to the Kings. A few second-round picks can be swapped to even out the ledger.

Bucks mean business

While facing the eventual departure of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the small-market Milwaukee Bucks will be desperate to remain relevant. Taking a swing on Williamson signals to fans that the organization remains ambitious. The Bucks can offer established veterans to match salary and might be willing to part with future draft equity to secure a new, marketable centerpiece for the next era. Replacing Williamson and Missi with Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis Jr. is a start.

None of these scenarios guarantees success. That is precisely why the list is so short. As the Pelicans weigh their next move, these five teams stand as the most realistic suitors willing to accept the risk that comes with betting on Zion Williamson. Ultimately, any trade will be a high-stakes gamble on a generational talent whose health and consistency remain in question. For the handful of teams with the means, motive, and opportunity, the potential reward of unlocking a perennial All-Star is worth the trouble.