With just two games remaining, the Los Angeles Clippers are gearing up for the NBA playoffs. With just two games remaining until the end of the regular season, time in running out for Kawhi Leonard to make his return and ease concerns about his injury status.
The LA Clippers released their injury report for Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz. Not much has changed, as Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of the game with right knee inflammation.
This will be the seventh consecutive game that Kawhi Leonard misses with the right knee inflammation, which was initially listed as right knee soreness. After missing six games all season heading into April, Leonard is going to miss at least seven straight games.
Additionally, if the Clippers defeat the Utah Jazz tomorrow without Kawhi Leonard, there is absolutely nothing to play for on Sunday against the Houston Rockets. At this point, it'd be surprising if we see Kawhi Leonard back on the court for an NBA game before Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks next weekend.
After undergoing an MRI last week, Leonard's regular season may very well be done. When asked if there is any concern that Leonard's absence could bleed into the playoffs, LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said, ‘not as of right now.'
In the first home game after the injury, Tyronn Lue would not speak to whether Kawhi Leonard underwent an MRI on his injured right knee, and simply said that the Clippers would need to play without him for a couple games until he can get back.
“I mean, we're not going to get into the details of it, but he has knee soreness and he's going to miss a couple games, and so we got to be ready to step up and play without him until he's ready,” Tyronn Lue said to media members last week before the Clippers took on the Denver Nuggets. And so he's going through his rehab process and trying to get better.”
The Clippers have played six games without Kawhi Leonard during the month of April, coming up with wins against the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Phoenix Suns while dropping a game to the Sacramento Kings and a second to the Suns.
At 51-29, the LA Clippers all but have the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference locked up. The Dallas Mavericks are just one game back of them at 50-30, but the Clippers have tie head-to-head tiebreaker over them, so a win either Friday or Sunday would clinch the fourth seed for the Clippers.
Kawhi Leonard has played in 68 games this season, averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 52.5 percent shooting from the field, 41.7 percent from three, and 88.5 percent from the free throw line.