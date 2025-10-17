LOS ANGELES, CA — Amazon officially kicked off the era of the NBA on Prime this week with the official launch of their Los Angeles studios. Alongside Dirk Nowitzki, Blake Griffin, Steve Nash, Udonis Haslem, and Taylor Rooks, hundreds of people gathered for the tour of Amazon's new studio, which is where

The 13,00 square foot two-story studio includes about 2,300 LED screens and 550 square feet of LED walls. It's where the all-star broadcast team will provide coverage of the NBA on Prime during pregame, halftime, and postgame, with, ‘The Crossover,' bridging doubleheaders, and, ‘NBA Nightcap,' offering a one-hour postgame show featuring player interviews and in-depth analysis.

Prime will be the home for 67 regular-season games, including a new Black Friday doubleheader, all games from the Knockout Rounds of the Emirates NBA Cup, and exclusive presentations of the NBA Berlin and London Games in January. Prime Video will also present exclusive coverage of every postseason NBA Play-In Tournament game, first and second-round playoff games, and Conference Finals in six of the next 11 years.

During the launch event, Dirk Nowitzki, Blake Griffin, Steve Nash, and Udonis Haslem all sat down to speak about their excitement for their new gigs and Amazon's upcoming coverage of the NBA. Here's some of what they had to say.

Udonis Haslem: It's amazing. I'm excited. I'm a little bit of a geek. I know most people don't know that, so seeing all this technology and everything going on, I'm excited to play with everything.

Blake Griffin: I've got to be honest, I was promised a bigger studio. It's kind of pissing me off right now, guys. More screens, bigger studio.

Nah, I've said this multiple times, but what Prime did with Thursday Night Football was a great litmus test for me and for us with how well they took that over, expanded the game, introduced technology, and have made Thursday Night Football a thing. That's how we feel about bringing the NBA to Prime. Just bringing basketball like people have never seen it before, introducing them to this technology. We're literally sitting on LED screens right now. That's what I'm looking forward to. We had rehearsals yesterday and I had the pleasure of sitting there listening to Dirk and Steve guys talk. And if i was excited and enjoyed listening to them, I know NBA fans will as well. We can't wait to get started.

NBAonPrime's new studio home 👀🏠 pic.twitter.com/W6bEvFKt1n — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) October 17, 2025

Udonis Haslem: I think the talent that you talk about is amazing. But I think it's the game that's within the game right now. I mean if you look around, I think there's a battle to see who's gonna be the best young guy. If you look around, there's a battle to see who's gonna be the last standing old guy between LeBron and Steph. I'm outta here, I ain't in that conversation no more. You look around, you see the young guys trying to take out the old guys. So there are so many games within the game being played right now. And by the way, all these teams are also trying to win championships and win titles. So there's so many games within the game right now. The game is at it's most competitive right now and for me, that makes it the most entertaining

Taylor Rooks: Do you have a favorite young player in the NBA right now, Udonis?

Udonis Haslem: If I say anybody besides Bam Adebayo, kick me out of here.

Taylor Rooks: Very on brand for UD.

Udonis Haslem: I gotta go with Bam Adebayo, he's my young guy. But not just because of what he does on the basketball court, but because he's a good person. He's a good young man. Everybody knows, growing up in a trailer, he's very humble. So I look at what he's accomplished, being able to be an Olympian, going to the NBA Finals, but not getting [a ring] yet. I loved him as a kid, so he's my favorite right now.

Taylor Rooks: Steve, what is something that people did not know about you as a player, maybe just about you as a person?

Steve Nash: “Man, I have really thin hair so to grow a prodigious mane, like the flowing locks was hard. It wasn't a straightforward thing to work at it really hard. We didn't quite have the same drugs that we have nowadays, so it was a long road.

Taylor Rooks: Well, you figured it out. Hey Dirk, did you ever give him any tips?

Where our legendary team gives back to the game 🔥 WE'RE ONE WEEK AWAY FROM #NBAONPRIME TIP-OFF! 👏 pic.twitter.com/BxTXtbR1rr — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) October 17, 2025

Dirk Nowitzki: He blowdried his hair a lot. He blow dried his hair a lot postgame, so it worked well for him.

Taylor Rooks: We've seen the photo, the frosted tips. It was very N-Sync. I was into it. You might have to bring that back for one of the shows.

Dirk Nowitzki: We'll see, for Halloween maybe.

Dirk Nowitzki: It's amazing [that NBA on Prime is going to air in over 200 countries]. You watch the growth of the game in the last 20-30 years already, it's been an amazing journey. Most of [attending media] are from international markets. I'm super proud to be a part of growing the game, obviously internationally. And now with the coverage we're going to have in every country. Hopefully, there are so many great storylines out there. We're going to tell them, hopefully gain millions more fans, and inspire kids along the way in a country somewhere like Germany in a small town to pick up a ball and maybe strive for the NBA soon. So I'm looking forward to telling these stories, finding these stories, and bringing them out in the world.

Taylor Rooks: Now Steve, you host Mind The Game with LeBron James. How is that podcast going to inform the other?

Steve Nash: Steve: For sure! I mean, I'm lucky I get to do both because I think they're going to cover a lot of the same territory. Obviously you want to discuss a topic On Mind the Game you're going to dive into the analytics Make sure you know what you're talking about You're discussing areas that are actually Backed up by numbers So I think just having a little bit of both The feel, the experience we all have as players But also being able to research, dive into the numbers Maybe we can share the game in a new way And kind of express what's happening on the floor I think some of the people maybe can't pick up immediately But once they get a hold of it I think it opens up a whole new game for them.

Prime Video is officially tipping off its 11-year global media rights agreement with the NBA starting on October 24, with a double-header featuring the Boston Celtics visiting the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves visiting the Los Angeles Lakers.