Bradley Beal converted his first bucket as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers during their preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

Beal is preparing for his first season as a member of the Clippers. He moved on from an underwhelming two-year stint with the Phoenix Suns, a significant regression from his All-Star years with the Washington Wizards. He accepted a buy-out to become an unrestricted free agent, joining Los Angeles over the summer.

Beal wanted to start the newest chapter of his NBA career with a fresh start, which he can have with the Los Angeles squad. He converted his first basket during the opening minutes of the contest, using a screen from Ivica Zubac to knock down a mid-range jumper.

Bradley Beal scores his first bucket as a Clipper 🪣pic.twitter.com/wXJ8qaLuci — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Bradley Beal, Clippers played against Warriors

Article Continues Below

Bradley Beal helped the Clippers end the preseason on a positive note, beating the Warriors 106-103 on the road in his debut.

Los Angeles had a solid start in the game, taking a 31-21 lead in the first quarter before Golden State responded with a 22-16 display in the second period. The second half was similar as the visitors maintained the lead while the hosts tried to rally back from the deficit but to no avail.

Rebounding and playmaking made the difference in this matchup. The Clippers prevailed on the glass by grabbing 49 rebounds while creating 30 assists. It was similar for the Warriors but to a lesser extent, securing 40 rebounds while dishing out 25 assists.

Four players scored in double-digits on Los Angeles' behalf, including Beal. He finished with a stat line of 12 points, two rebounds, one steal, and a block. Kobe Sanders led the team in scoring with 25 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Yanic Konan Niederhauser came next with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Cam Christie provided 12 points and two assists.

With their preseason now over, the Clippers will gear up for the regular-season opener. They will be on the road, facing the Utah Jazz on Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. ET.