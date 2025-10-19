Quarterback R.J. Johnson III emerged as the hero for Florida A&M this afternoon as the Rattlers narrowly escaped their homecoming game victorious against Alcorn State, winning 33-28. The game was a hard-fought battle that saw the struggling Alcorn State Braves, looking for a season-turning win, lead 14-9 at halftime. However, Florida A&M ultimately found a way to win, largely due to Johnson's breakthrough play in the second half.

Johnson excelled as a dual-threat QB this game, as he finished throwing for 233 yards and one touchdown on 26 of 38 passing, while also adding a crucial rushing touchdown. Johnson’s key touchdown pass put FAMU back in front for the first time since early in the second quarter. He found Jamar Taylor on a 17-yard pass, capping an eight-play, 89-yard drive.

Johnson then successfully led the Rattlers to a two-point conversion with a pass to Goldie Lawrence, putting FAMU up 17-14 as the third quarter wound down. Johnson immediately extended that advantage to 24-14 after a critical 26-yard scamper into the end zone early in the fourth.

Alcorn State, however, was undeterred, battling back with 14 points in the fourth quarter. The Braves pulled closer first on a Jalen Tubbs 34-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Davis with 8:56 left in the game, making the score 24-21. Later, Tubbs found Jacoby Matthews for an eight-yard pass with 2:29 remaining, pulling the Braves within five points to make the score 33-28.

Florida A&M was ultimately able to hang on for the much-needed victory, satisfying the Rattler faithful on homecoming and securing a good win amid what has been a tough season for the program. Florida A&M is now set to visit Southern University on October 25th at 5:00 PM. Meanwhile, Alcorn State will play an in-state matchup against SWAC East foe Mississippi Valley State on October 25th at 3:00 PM.