Mocking Alabama football in the era of Kalen DeBoer has come to a cease. Especially after the Crimson Tide's latest dominating win on Saturday over Tennessee.

‘Bama rolled to the 37-20 romp of the Volunteers in Tuscaloosa. Fans and even national media created a new perception of the Tide after this home rout of the No. 11 team in the land. Matt Stahl of AL.com believes this boosts ‘Bama's postseason hopes significantly.

“The win means that the Crimson Tide is right on track as far as the College Football Playoff goes. Even if Tennessee had won the game, UA likely wouldn’t have been eliminated from the 12-team field, but beating the Volunteers certainly makes things easier,” Stahl wrote.

Brett Greenberg of 247Sports is another who embraced the magnitude of the win.

“What a night in Tuscaloosa,” Greenberg posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

They weren't the only notable reactions in this top 25 win.

Fans embracing Alabama turnaround after Tennessee win

Fox Sports radio host Aaron Torres surfaced as one liking what DeBoer has now built.

“Genuinely think you could argue Kalen Deboer has done as good a coaching job as anyone in CFB Locker room could've fallen apart post FSU. Instead, they've won 6 straight and 4 straight against ranked opponents HELL of a turnaround for the Tide,” Torres shared.

Adam Spencer of Saturday Down South believes Alabama has assured itself of a December spot in the 12-team CFP. After all, ‘Bama has defeated ranked foes Vanderbilt, Georgia, Missouri and now a 2024 CFP team in Tennessee.

Ty Simpson got predicted to continue his impressive start before the game. That included connecting with new target Kadyn Proctor even as a rare receiver/wildcat QB as an offensive tackle. Simpson and Proctor didn't connect for a touchdown — but the QB tossed two TDs through 253 yards.

Ryan Williams returned to catch five passes for 87 yards after dealing with a concussion. Alabama allowed 410 total yards but sacked Joey Aguilar four times.

Fans took the celebration outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Now they're thinking postseason in Tuscaloosa.