INGLEWOOD, CA — The Los Angeles Clippers have two preseason games remaining before their regular season campaign officially kicks off on Wednesday, October 22nd against the Utah Jazz.

Fans around the NBA have already started to expressed their hesitancy naming the Clippers as legitimate NBA Championship contenders, mostly due to their age. Paired with the players on their roster with extensive injury histories, there are compelling reasons to doubt the Clippers. But there are more reasons to consider them than before, and Kawhi Leonard appears to agree.

This offseason, the Clippers addressed their issues with size and athleticism while also adding shooting and playmaking. Brook Lopez, John Collins, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul also joined the Clippers this offseason, giving the team a legitimate 11 rotational players with more than enough veteran experience.

Is starting for the Clippers important for John Collins? “Sort of, but not really at the end of the day. Wherever I am, as long as I’m making the biggest impact, the most efficient impact, whatever’s best for the team, that’s what matters more. Starting is cool, but it is what… pic.twitter.com/TPRCSaMFOq — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 4, 2025

Here's a look at the Clippers current depth chart and their top 11 players after two preseason games with a little over one week remaining until opening night.

James Harden

Bradley Beal

Kawhi Leonard

Derrick Jones Jr.

Ivica Zubac

Kris Dunn

Chris Paul / Bogdan Bogdanovic

Nicolas Batum

John Collins

Brook Lopez

Through two weeks of training camp and two preseason games, Kawhi Leonard believes this is the deepest Clippers team he's been on since that 2021 team that made a run to the Western Conference Finals.

“Going back to 2021, we had a great playoff push going into that semifinals,” Leonard said Sunday night. “I thought we had a real good group of talent. Unfortunately, that year, I tore my ACL in that Utah series. But I think this is probably the most well-rounded team since then. After I came back, it seemed like we were always missing a piece. Either it was a point guard or a big or a four-man. But it feels like overall, we have those spots filled.

“I'm glad that [Brook Lopez] is on our side now. I love that we have a shooting five. We don't have to put a 6-foot-7 or 6-foot-8 guy in there to try to fill that center void. He can sore on a small or like-size in the post. He's been great.”

Brook Lopez is cooking, hits this stepback 3-pointer for his 3rd triple of the 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/8awhJpkfYP — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 13, 2025

The Denver Nuggets beat up the Clippers on the offensive boards and in transition in the final four games of their first round playoff series. It was Leonard's first healthy postseason completed since the Orlando bubble in 2020, and the huge milestone provided the front office with a clear understanding of what the team needed most.

“I think it was big because obviously the front office got a chance to see what we needed from, not just me being out in a playoff series, but we were able to see the full series and see what we needed around James, Zu, myself, and the other talents on the team. Like I said before, that void from the second string big hasn't been filled. Even the four man a lot and even the point guard. Either somebody being reliable coming off that bench. So it feels pretty well-rounded if you look at the roster. Our age is a big thing, so we have to worry about our miles, but also our mindset is in there and we have a lot of heart. That's what you need in this league. Through the ups and downs, having the heart and having a great mindset.”

Head coach Tyronn Lue admitted early in camp that only one spot in the starting lineup is up for grabs, with James Harden, Bradley Beal, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac's spots secured. He refused to acknowledge who the final starter is.

The depth the Clippers currently have at every position, however, makes this a good problem to have entering the season.