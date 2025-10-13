INGLEWOOD, CA — The Los Angeles Clippers are halfway through their preseason run, and have yet to see Bradley Beal suit up for the first time as a Clipper.

But the team isn't concerned with the absence of Beal as he continues to be brought into the mix slowly.

The Clippers fell to the Nuggets on Sunday evening, 102-94, in what was their first and only game at Intuit Dome this preseason. Kawhi Leonard once again led the team in scoring with 17 points while Brook Lopez impressed with 15 points off the bench, 11 of which came in a red-hot first quarter.

Bradley Beal missed his second straight game of the preseason and appeared to be without a direct timetable to return to the court. After not playing against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions or the Denver Nuggets, the Clippers will close out their preseason with road matchups against the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Head coach Tyronn Lue said after the loss, however, that Beal could make an appearance in Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors.

“If he keeps progressing the way he is, if things are looking good, then hopefully we'll get to a chance him on Friday,” Lue told ClutchPoints. “So we'll just see. Like I said, he's feeling better, he's feeling good, and long as things are going in the right direction like they have been, hopefully we get a chance to see him on Friday.”

Tyronn Lue to @TomerAzarly on Bradley Beal: "He's feeling better. He's feeling good. As long as things are going in the right direction, like they have been, hopefully we get a chance to see him on Friday."

Beal has been out following arthroscopic knee surgery in May. The new Clippers guard isn't injured or facing any kind of setback, but is simply being brought back slowly following the procedure.

Lue says he doesn't necessary need to see Beal in a preseason game, and would be comfortable throwing him out for the season opener against the Utah Jazz on October 22nd if that's when he's cleared.

“[Yes], if he's ready to go. If he can play, yeah I'm going to throw him out there. If he's cleared to play, then I'm okay with it.”

Bradley Beal participated in his first scrimmage with the Clippers last Monday, on October 6th. Beal said his plan is to play opening night when the Clippers visit the Utah Jazz.

“I bumped today, I scrimmaged today, and everything's been on pace, on target,” Beal said last week. “They've been doing a really good job of making sure everything is smooth and there's no setback. It felt really good today to be out there with the guys.”

Bradley Beal says he scrimmaged for the first time today with the Clippers: "I bumped today. I scrimmaged today. Everything's been on pace, on target. They've been doing a really good job of making sure everything is smooth and there's no setback. It felt really good today to be out there with the guys."

Leonard, who did not play in the second half against the Nuggets, echoed similar sentiments regarding Beal and his knee recovery.

“Yeah, it's important [for Beal to play in the preseason], but I know what he's dealing with, as a group, his mindset, and how he wants to contribute badly,” Kawhi Leonard said of Bradley Beal. “But when you're in that spot, you've got to make sure that you're ready for the season and just overall yourself, just making sure that you feel good and you're ready to go and play.

“So he can take the time he needs and hopefully it's sooner or later, but no rush.”

Chris Paul adds that he's more focused on his Clippers teammates being ready for the start of the regular season.

“You can only play when you're ready,” Paul added. “I don't think it matters about anything else. At the end of the day, everyone wants to play, nobody wants to play more than brad. I think with any and everybody on the team, the biggest focus is making sure we're all healthy and mentally prepared when it's time to go.”

After leaving Thursday night's preseason opener with lower back soreness, Bogdan Bogdanovic also didn't play in Sunday night's game against the Nuggets. There's no timetable on Bogdanovic's return or update on his status, but the Clippers will practice this week before flying to Sacramento and San Francisco for their final two preseason games.