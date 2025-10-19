Jadarian Price had a remarkable touchdown highlight during the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish's 34-24 win over the No. 20 USC Trojans on Saturday night.

Going into the matchup, Notre Dame had a 3-2 record. They were shaky to start the season but maintained their ranking in the AP Top 25 with wins over their conference opponents.

Price pulled off his highlight with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter. The running back received the ball following a kick return as he sprinted past defenders to reach the end zone, running for 100 yards to score the touchdown.

Jadarian Price with a 100-yard kick return TD

How Jadarian Price, Notre Dame played against USC

It was a remarkable touchdown for Jadarian Price, helping No. 13 Notre Dame take down No. 20 USC at home to obtain the ranked win and improve to 4-2 on the season.

Both teams traded blows as the Fighting Irish only led 14-13 at halftime. Despite this, the hosts took more control of the matchup as they outscored their opponents 20-11 in the second half.

CJ Carr had a decent performance even though the run game played a bigger role in the victory. He completed 16 passes out of 26 attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown and an interception while scoring a rushing touchdown himself.

Jeremiyah Love dominated the Trojans' run defense, gashing them with every chance he got. He finished the night with 228 yards and a touchdown after 24 carries while catching five passes for 37 yards. Price came next with 13 rushes for 87 yards and a touchdown to add to his kick return touchdown.

Three players made two or more receptions in the game, including Love. Jordan Faison made six catches for 60 yards, while Will Pauling caught two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown.

The No. 13 Fighting Irish will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they face the Boston College Eagles on Nov. 1.