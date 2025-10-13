While Los Angeles Clippers fans are eyeing Bradley Beal before 2025-26, wondering how he'll produce alongside veterans Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Chris Paul, ESPN's Brian Windhorst is saying look out for Ivica Zubac this upcoming season. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue is planning to increase Zubac's usage on offense, as Windhorst noted, and believes will ascend the veteran to become one of the NBA's best centers.

Windhorst is confident that Zubac will be recognized as one of the league's best bigs by the end of the season, he said, per ESPN's Hoop Collective.

“I’m going to tell you something else. Ivica Zubac is going to make All-NBA,” Windhorst said. “Yes, he is. Zubac looks awesome.”

ESPN's Tim MacMahon is skeptical over Windhorst's prediction.

“You want to tell me Zubac will be a top-three center in the NBA? I’d say that’s bold,” MacMahon said. “But okay, we can chit-chat about it.”

Brian Windhorst is confident that the 10-year center is primed for an increased role in the Clippers' offense.

“I’m telling you,” Windhorst added. “They’re running stuff through him.”

Zubac averaged 16.8 points on 62.8% shooting, 12.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks last season. He earned All-Defensive Second Team honors after averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists (2.7), and steals (0.7) in 2024-25.

Ivica Zubac eyeing another leap for Clippers in 2025-26

Clippers center Ivica Zubac will look to make a stride this upcoming season, which is a testament to his increased role for head coach Tyronn Lue. Zubac revealed he is anticipating to be a larger part of the Clippers' offense, and is looking forward to how it all plays out, coming off an impressive season.

“Last year was a lot of fun,” Zubac told ClutchPoints ahead of training camp. “Going into the season, I knew that I was going to be included in the offense more and that I'll play more. That's how I spent my whole summer, just kind of getting ready for that role and trying to make the most out of it. Once the season started, it was fun, man.

“A lot of people counted us out and we had that chip on our shoulders. Jeff Van Gundy came in with his defensive identity. We brought on guys who are really good defensively, and it was just a joy playing every single night, being on the court for that many minutes, competing, and, at the end, winning 50 games that no one even gave us close to 50. It was a really fun season.”

Zubac also recorded a career-high 59 double-doubles and his first career triple-double in 2024-25.