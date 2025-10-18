The Los Angeles Clippers are going to be seeing Bradley Beal's first action on Friday night. And while expectations should certainly be tempered, it's the first big step in the right direction for Beal.

Head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that Beal would play tonight in the Clippers' final preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, his first action through the exhibition schedule.

Beal has been brought along slowly this training camp after undergoing surgery on his knee back in May. He hasn't suffered any kind of setback, and hopes to be ready for the team's season opener against the Utah Jazz next week.

“We're just happy to see him out on the floor,” Lue told ClutchPoints pregame Friday. “He's worked hard to get to this point to be able tot play in a preseason game, and so I'm excited for him. But we just need to let him be who he is. Be a scorer, be a playmaker, getting back to being an elite defender. He's excited about the opportunity and so are we.”

Bradley Beal will likely face minutes restrictions, especially in his first action with his new team.

On October 6, Beal spoke with members of the media and announced that he took part in his first scrimmage with the team.

“I bumped today,” Beal said. “I scrimmaged today. Everything's been on pace, on target. They've been doing a really good job of making sure everything is smooth and there's no setback. It felt really good today to be out there with the guys.”

When asked if that meant he planned to play opening night, Beal responded with a simple, “that's the plan.”

Bradley Beal says he scrimmaged for the first time today with the Clippers: “I bumped today. I scrimmaged today. Everything's been on pace, on target. They've been doing a really good job of making sure everything is smooth and there's no setback. It felt really good today to be… pic.twitter.com/QWSLgOsQZN — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 6, 2025

Tyronn Lue says Beal's participation has been limited through camp because back-to-back days of scrimmages were not yet allowed for the three-time NBA All-Star.

With every other day participation, Beal participated in a scrimmage on Monday, did not on Tuesday, and sat out Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

In his 13-year NBA career, Beal has averaged 21.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three.