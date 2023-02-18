It looks like Kevin Durant is primed to make his Phoenix Suns debut real soon. The question now is whether or not the rest of the NBA is ready to see KD dominate the NBA alongside Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, and a new-look Suns side.

For his part, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue is well aware of how the landscape has shifted in the West amid Durant’s return to the conference. As a matter of fact, coach Lue sees shades of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in this iteration of the Suns:

“It’s a tough trio and it reminds you of the Klay [Thompson], Steph [Curry] and KD, even though [Chris Paul] is a little older now,” said Lue, via Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. “It’s a tough cover, it’s a tough matchup, just interested to see how they play, who they share the basketball. But on paper, it looks really good.”

Do the Suns now have the most fearsome Big 3 in the NBA with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul? Tyronn Lue might not be ready to jump to this conclusion, but there’s no denying that he considers Phoenix to be a real threat to the title this season.

Ty Lue did touch on a bit of a caveat for the Suns now that KD is in the mix. He’s obviously a ball-dominant superstar, which as the Clippers coach said, will be very interesting to see how he is integrated to Monty Williams’ Devin Booker-led offense.

The good news for basketball fans everywhere is that we won’t have to wait much longer before we see it for ourselves.