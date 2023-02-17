Kevin Durant is really excited to play alongside Devin Booker, and the new Phoenix Suns star can already see how he and Book can help each other take their respective games to the next level.

Both Booker and Durant are great scorers, and one could say they are the most lethal scoring duo in the NBA. While they will have to learn to share the ball and split the scoring duties now that they are set to play together, KD doesn’t see it as a problem at all. In fact, he sees their partnership as beneficial for each other.

For one, Booker will no longer have to deal with double-teams when KD is on the floor, and that’s the same case for Durant with Book as his running mate.

“I can probably provide him a little bit more space than he’s used to with my shooting ability. And I see a lot of games. He gets double-teamed a lot, especially off the small forward, which is the position I played. So, I can help provide him a little bit more space, which would make him even more efficient, and vice versa,” Durant said, via Boardroom TV.

“I played against a lot of double teams as well with the Nets, so having another shooter out there at the wing position can help me, too.”

True enough, once Kevin Durant recovers from his knee injury and takes the floor alongside Devin Booker with Phoenix, opposing teams will have to pick their poison among the two. They can no longer easily double-team one and let the other be open. Not to mention that the Suns still have the likes of Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.

It remains to be seen when Durant will be able to suit up for the Suns, but his Phoenix debut is definitely something worth waiting for.