Brad Gilbert, coach of tennis sensation Coco Gauff, announced that their coaching partnership has come to an end. The split follows Gauff’s early exit from the 2024 U.S. Open, where she was knocked out in the fourth round by fellow American Emma Navarro. Gilbert took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday to confirm the news, thanking Gauff and her team for what he described as an “amazing” 14-month run.

In his statement, Gilbert expressed gratitude for his time working with Gauff, praising her talent and potential.

“Thanks to Coco Gauff and the entire team for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort,” Gilbert said. He also added, “Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead. I’m excited for the next chapter in my coaching career.”

The announcement comes after a challenging year for Gauff, who, despite an impressive summer in 2023, has struggled to replicate that success in 2024. Her early exit from the U.S. Open marked a stark contrast to her victory in 2023, when she captured her first Grand Slam title at the same tournament. Gilbert’s time with Gauff was initially seen as a positive shift for the young player, as she went on a remarkable run after he joined her team.

Coco Gauff has had a challenging 2024

Gilbert, a former coach of tennis legends Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi according to Archie Griggs of the Daily Express, was brought in as a consultant in July 2023 before being promoted to head coach later that year. During their time together, Gauff experienced significant success, including her 2023 U.S. Open victory and several strong performances in other tournaments. However, 2024 saw a different trajectory, with Gauff experiencing early exits in several major events, including the Olympics, where she failed to progress beyond the early rounds.

As Gauff’s performances came under scrutiny, so did Gilbert’s coaching. Rennae Stubbs, a former coach of Serena Williams, was one of several commentators to question Gauff’s form during the U.S. Open. Speaking on ESPN, Stubbs pointed specifically to issues with Gauff’s serve, commenting, “Where is Coco’s confidence? There's no second serve, that's the sign, and that's a problem.” Though not directly addressing these critiques, the split between Gauff and Gilbert suggests the team is looking for a new direction ahead of the 2025 season.

While the exact reasons for the split remain unclear, Gilbert’s statement indicates that the decision was amicable. Gauff has not publicly commented on the announcement.