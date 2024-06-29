Activision has unveiled Season 4 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, introducing an electrifying array of updates and additions to the mobile battle royale experience. This latest installment brings a surge of zombie-themed game modes and gameplay enhancements, promising both new and seasoned players an immersive gaming experience on the go.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Season 4 Reloaded Highlights

Warzone Mobile, a free-to-play adaptation of its console and PC counterparts, delivers high-octane action with expansive maps like Verdansk and Rebirth Island. The game maintains cross-progression, allowing players to advance their arsenals and XP across platforms seamlessly. Matches now host up to 120 real players, intensifying the scale and competition, appealing to mobile gamers seeking competitive battle royale action.

Central to Season 4 Reloaded is the integration of zombies into Warzone Mobile’s universe. Following a catastrophic chemical event in-game, hordes of the undead now roam the battlegrounds, adding chaos and strategy. Players face threats from both human competitors and relentless zombies, creating unpredictable encounters.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile – Season 4 Reloaded Zombies Trailer

A standout addition is Zombie Royale mode on Rebirth Island, where eliminated players respawn as zombies. This twist allows undead players to hunt down surviving humans, altering the dynamics of battle. Havoc Resurgence mode on Rebirth Island introduces unique Havoc Perks, enhancing speed and offering unpredictable killstreak rewards.

Map Transformations And Unified Updates

Season 4 Reloaded also transforms Warzone Mobile’s maps. Verdansk and Rebirth Island feature new points of interest like the Zombie Graveyard and Crash Site, where mystical portals manifest and boulders rain down, creating hazardous but rewarding areas.

Undead targets now appear in Battle Royale matches, offering players Event Points for engaging with formidable adversaries. This addition spices up gameplay strategy and enriches the game's narrative.

Beyond gameplay innovations, Season 4 Reloaded includes a unified mid-season update across Warzone Mobile, Modern Warfare 3, and Warzone. This synchronization features shared Battle Pass progression, BlackCell rewards, and comprehensive weapon updates, enhancing engagement for the global Call of Duty community.

With its intense action, strategic depth, and narrative-driven updates, Season 4 Reloaded marks a milestone for Warzone Mobile, evolving the mobile battle royale genre. Whether facing human opponents or navigating undead threats, Warzone Mobile sets the standard for immersive and competitive mobile gaming experiences.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Season 4 Reloaded Full List Of Patch Notes

In addition to these thrilling updates, Season 4 Reloaded brings a comprehensive set of patch notes that detail further enhancements and adjustments across Warzone Mobile. From gameplay tweaks to new features, these notes provide a detailed roadmap for players diving into the latest chapter of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Zombie Royale & Rebirth Island

Zombie Royale has you jumping into a new version of Rebirth Island that has been covered in a red, smokey, and dark atmosphere. Perfectly suited for zombies to get the surprise on you as you loot your way through the concerningly close quarters prison area. While you still have to worry about other teams taking you down, you now have to contest with player controlled zombies sneaking up on you.

New Weekly Events & Event Store

The first two weekly events dropping in Season 4 Reloaded are Going Viral and Kill Zombies. Both have a variety of event actions tied specifically to Zombie Royale, but Kill Zombies has some unique aspects. Here are the basic details for each event and of course the new Event Store.

Event – Going Viral

This first weekly event, live now, is mainly focused on Zombies Royale event actions, but you also have a few options for general Multiplayer and Battle Royale matches. The actions for Zombie Royale revolves mostly around just getting eliminations as a human or zombie. Here are the associated rewards:

(Animated Calling Card) One Round At A Time

(Weapon Sticker) Flask Fugitive

(Animated Emblem) Virus Alert

(Weapon Camo) Dive Knife – Plague Point

(Weapon Blueprint) XRK Stalker – Aberration

Event – Kill Zombies

This second weekly event, starting on July 3rd, will primarily be focused on Zombies Royale related tasks too. However, alongside this event will be new zombie targets showing up in Verdansk. Similar to Viking Runes or Toxic Barrels in previous events, if you take out these targets you'll be awarded with Event Points and it will quickly become one of the faster ways of earning all of those related rewards.

Seasonal Event Store

Of course, all of these events come with new event badges – Undead Badges. These are all for the new seasonal Event Store that is filled with emblems, stickers, XP tokens, two different weapon blueprints, and a new zombified operator skin for Chuy.

Make sure to check out each weekly event in order to make sure you have enough badges for some of those high value rewards. You'll have the whole of Season Reloaded, roughly one month, to accumulate those badges and to decide which rewards to unlock.

New Mode – Havoc Resurgence

Coming later in Season Reloaded, we'll have a non-Zombies related mode launching that should be enticing for anyone who loved Killstreak Roulette or any action pack mode with plenty of explosions. This mode is Resurgence at its core, meaning you can redeploy in Battle Royale as long as one of your teammates is alive, but all operators will receive special perks.

These Havoc Perks will enhance gameplay by giving you powerful abilities, like super speed, unlimited ammo, or random killstreaks, The longer you live, the more perks you'll receive. However, you can only have three perks at a time so once your fourth perk arrives it will replace one of your previous ones.

Quality Of Life

You will now be asked whether or not you would like to download additional content using Mobile Data if playing the game from a Cellular Network

More Graphical Settings: You can now adjust the following graphical settings: Game Resolution Bloom

Game Mode Select Tags: Each game mode will now have different tags for how intense you can expect each mode’s gameplay to be (Casual, Intermediate, Hard). Playlists that are currently awarding Double XP also will now be flagged on the Game Mode Select screen

(Coming Later this season) Rejoin Match-in-progress for MP: You’ll now be able to rejoin ongoing matches in both MP and BR.

.Graphics & Performance

Fixed an issue causing low FPS on iPhone 8 Plus.

Fixed an issue on certain devices where player footprints would appear black.

Fixed an issue which caused pixelated graphics on certain “earned new reward” screens for middle to high-end devices.

Fixed an issue which caused bright, blinding lights on BR maps in rare cases.

Fixed instances of the “Streaming…” icon remaining on-screen even after assets have already streamed in.

Fixed an issue affecting Android devices where sometimes after booting into the main menu, the UI could become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue affecting stability and performance on Android devices with Dimensity Processors

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile – General Fixes

Fixed an issue where it was possible to pick up a weapon while the inventory was open with touch input, but not controller.

Fixed an edge-case issue where a match on an older version of the game could be treated as a rejoinable match.

Fixed an issue where the Priority settings would remain locked when “Weapon Auto Pick Up” is set to “filtered” in options.

Fixed an issue which prevented the “Escutcheon” Riot Shield to not function properly.

Fixed instances of players character models disappearing when entering any vehicle with the Vanish/Lancer skins.

Fixed an issue where the “Look for Party” tab could be missing on iPhone 12 Mini.

Fixed an issue where switching from Wi-fi to Cellular Network would cause the map download to not continue.

Fixed an issue with the marksmen rifle range caller V3.4 optic not unlocking

