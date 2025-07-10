Angel Reese perfectly recreated her NBA 2K26 cover image during the Chicago Sky’s victory over the Dallas Wings. Reese produced her seventh consecutive double-double on the same day on which she debuted the Angel Reese 1 and was announced as the cover athlete for the WNBA Edition of NBA 2K26.

Scoring 15 points and 11 rebounds, the performance also saw her breach the 700-point mark, becoming the second-youngest Sky player to reach the milestone. In a fan-posted picture on X, Reese can be seen perfectly matching her NBA 2K26 cover photo while wearing her signature Reebok shoes for the first time.

Angel Reese managed to recreate her NBA 2K cover photo in her first game wearing her signature shoe.

Alongside Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Carmelo Anthony, Reese will feature solo on the cover of the WNBA edition of NBA 2K26. While Shai will feature on the standard edition, Carmelo will be seen on the legend edition of the game. Further, all three will feature on the cover of the “Leave No Doubt” edition.

“Being on the cover of NBA 2K26 and debuting my first-ever signature shoe with Reebok on that cover, the Angel Reese 1, is more than a milestone—it’s a statement. It’s about representation and showing young girls they can be confident, bold, and take up space unapologetically,” Reese said in a statement.

Sky's Angel Reese joins elite list of WNBA stars

The Sky star follows in the footsteps of some of the biggest WNBA legends. Candace Parker graced the WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K22 while playing for the Sky, making Reese the second active Sky player to feature on a 2K cover.

Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird featured on NBA 2K23’s WNBA edition, while Sabrina Inoescu and A’Ja Wilson were the cover stars on NBA 2K24 and 2K25 Women Editions.

“To be cemented in NBA 2K history is a special honor that reflects not only my journey, but also all the veteran WNBA players who have paved the way before me and the growing impact of the league as a whole,” Reese said before expressing excitement for the upcoming game.

NBA 2K26 is set to be released on September 5, 2025.