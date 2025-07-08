College Football 26 Road To Glory features five different positions to start from, with more archetypes to choose from this year. But what positions can you choose, and what archetypes are the best? In this guide, we'll go over all the positions you can play as, as well as each archetype you can choose from. Without further ado, let's take a look!
What Are All the Positions You Can Play As in College Football 26 Road To Glory
In College Football 26 Road To Glory, you can play as a:
- QB
- HB
- WR
- MIKE LB
- CB
Additionally, each position comes with different archetypes, which come with different abilities and attribute allocation. For your convenience, we listed them all down below.
Every QB Archetype in College Football 26 Road To Glory
- Pocket Passer QB
- Ratings (Starting Rating/Maximum Possible Rating):
- Accuracy (12/20)
- Power (16/20)
- IQ (10/20)
- Elusiveness (6/20)
- Quickness (10/16)
- Health (14/16)
- Physical Abilities
- Resistance – Resist pressure from the pocket
- Step Up – Accuracy Boost climbing a clean pocket
- Sleight of Hand – Boost for Play Action/Trick Plays
- Dot! – Increased Accuracy in pocket fr open receivers
- On Time – Improved accuracy when throwing with anticipation
- Ratings (Starting Rating/Maximum Possible Rating):
- Dual Threat QB
- Ratings
- Accuracy (10/20)
- Power (16/20)
- IQ (8/18)
- Elusiveness (11/20)
- Quickness (14/16)
- Health (15/18)
- Physical Abilities
- Downhill – Break tackles at max speed
- Extender – Improved break sack ability
- Option King – Accuracy boost to quick pitches
- Dot!
- Mobile Resistance – Improved pressure resist on the run
- Ratings
- Backfield Creator QB
- Ratings
- Accuracy (11/20)
- Power (13/18)
- IQ (8/18)
- Elusiveness (11/18)
- Quickness (13/18)
- Health (15/20)
- Abilities
- Off Platform – Improved accuracy cross body or backfoot
- Pull Down – Boosts ball security standing in pocket
- On Time
- Sleight of Hand
- Mobile Deadeye – Improved accuracy on the run
- Ratings
- Pure Runner QB
- Ratings
- Accuracy (10/20)
- Power (10/20)
- IQ (9/18)
- Elusiveness (15/20)
- Quickness (14/15)
- Health (15/18)
- Abilities
- Magician – Improved Pocket Movement
- Option King
- Shifty – Better at changing direction
- Side Step – Improved Juke moves
- Workhorse – Protection from wear & tear impacts
- Ratings
All QBs can earn the same Mental Abilities, which include:
- Winning Time – Increased composure late in close games
- The Natural – Improved ability to resist weather impacts
- Field General – Shows post snap blitzers
- Headstrong – Resists hot routes being incorrect due to Stadium Pulse
- Adrenaline – Improves in-game recovery of wear & tear when off the field
All HB Archetypes in College Football 26 Road To Glory
- Contact Seeker HB
- Ratings
- Quickness (15/20)
- Elusiveness (12/20)
- Hands (11/20)
- Power (13/16)
- Route Running (1/16)
- IQ (7/16)
- Abilities
- Downhill
- Workhorse
- Battering Ram – Increased Wear & Tear Damage to defenders when being tackled
- Ball Security – Decreases Fumble chance on tackle attempts
- Balanced – Protection from hit sticks
- Ratings
- East/West Playmaker HB
- Ratings
- Quickness (17/20)
- Elusiveness (13/20)
- Hands (10/20)
- Power (11/18)
- Route Running (3/14)
- IQ (8/20)
- Abilities
- Recoup – Improved Fatigue recovery
- Shifty
- Side Step
- 360 – Improved spin moves
- Arm Bar – Improves Stiff Arms
- Backfield Threat HB
- Ratings
- Quickness (16/20)
- Elusiveness (11/20)
- Hands (11/20)
- Power (11/16)
- Route Running (10/14)
- IQ (6/18)
- Abilities
- 360
- Safety Valve – Improved overall catching
- Takeoff – quicker release off line when not pressed
- Side Step
- Recoup
- Elusive Bruiser HB
- Ratings
- Quickness (16/20)
- Elusiveness (13/20)
- Hands (10/18)
- Power (12/20)
- Route Running (1/16)
- IQ (8/18)
- Abilities
- Shifty
- Headfirst – Improved truck moves
- Side Step
- Downhill
- Arm Bar
- North/South Receiver HB
- Ratings
- Quickness (16/20)
- Elusiveness (11/20)
- Hands (11/18)
- Power (12/20)
- Route Running (6/16)
- IQ (7/18)
- Abilities
- Balanced
- Arm Bar
- Safety Valve
- Headfirst
- Downhill
- North/South Blocker HB
- Ratings
- Quickness (14/20)
- Elusiveness (11/20)
- Hands (9/18)
- Power (14/20)
- Route Running (1/16)
- IQ (6/18)
- Abilities
- Headfirst
- Balanced
- Sidekick – Improved cut blocks
- Ball Security
- Strong Grip – Boost to lateral shed prevention on runs
Every HB has access to the following Mental Abilities:
- Winning Time
- The Natural
- Team Player – Improved Ability to play out of position
- Adrenaline
- Rollercoaster – Composure gain and loss is more volatile
Every WR Archetype in College Football 26 Road To Glory
- Speedster WR
- Ratings
- Quickness (14/20)
- Hands (12/20)
- Route Running (9/18)
- Elusiveness (13/16)
- Power (8/18)
- IQ (7/20)
- Abilities
- Side Step
- Double Dip – Improved double move routes
- Takeoff
- Recoup
- Shifty
- Ratings
- Elusive Route Runner WR
- Ratings
- Quickness (14/20)
- Hands (8/20)
- Route Running (10/18)
- Elusiveness (11/20)
- Power (3/16)
- IQ (7/18)
- Abilities
- 360
- Cutter – Improved cut moves
- Double Dip
- Recoup
- Side Step
- Ratings
- Physical Route Runner WR
- Ratings
- Quickness (14/20)
- Hands (8/20
- Route Running (10/18)
- Elusiveness (10/20)
- Power (9/16)
- IQ (6/18)
- Abilities
- Downhill
- Press Pro – Improved beat press ability
- Sure Hands – Improved standard catches
- 50/50 – Improved jump ball ability
- Cutter
- Ratings
- Contested Specialist WR
- Ratings
- Quickness (13/20)
- Hands (12/20)
- Route Running (10/20)
- Elusiveness (11/16)
- Power (11/18)
- IQ (7/18)
- Abilities
- 50/50
- Workhorse
- Balanced
- Headfirst
- Downhill
- Ratings
- Gritty Possession WR
- Ratings
- Quickness (13/20)
- Hands (7/20)
- Route Running (8/20)
- Elusiveness (11/20)
- Power (10/16)
- IQ (5/18)
- Abilities
- Second Level – Improved 2nd level blocking
- Outside Shield – Improved double teams on outside runs
- Strong Grip
- Workhorse
- Sure Hands
- Ratings
- Gadget WR
- Ratings
- Quickness (15/20)
- Hands (11/20)
- Route Running (9/18)
- Elusiveness (11/20)
- Power (6/16)
- IQ (8/18)
- Abilities
- Side Step
- Shifty
- Dot!
- Cutter
- Extender
- Ratings
- Route Artist WR
- Ratings
- Quickness (14/20)
- Hands (10/20)
- Route Running (10/20)
- Elusiveness (14/18)
- Power (10/16)
- IQ (8/20)
- Abilities
- Cutter
- Lay Out – Improved Dive catches
- Recoup
- Double Dip
- Sure Hands
- Ratings
Each WR has access to the following Mental Abilities:
- Winning Time
- The Natural
- Team Player
- Best Friend – QB Composure gain on first down catch
- Adrenaline
All MIKE LB Archetypes in College Football 26 Road To Glory
- Signal Caller MIKE
- Ratings
- IQ (7/20)
- Quickness (12/18)
- Power (11/20)
- Run Stopping (11/18)
- Pass Coverage (8/16)
- Pass Rush (4/18)
- Abilities
- Take Down – Improved sack attempts
- Wrap Up – Improved standard tackles
- Workhorse
- Blow Up – Improved impact block resistance
- Hammer – Improved hit stick attempts
- Ratings
- Lurker MIKE
- Ratings
- IQ (6/20)
- Quickness (13/20)
- Power (10/18)
- Run Stopping (10/18)
- Pass Coverage (8/16)
- Pass Rush (3/18)
- Abilities
- Knockout – Improved catch knockouts in coverage
- House Call – Improved INT attempts
- Robber – Improved movement in zone coverage
- Bouncer – Zone chucks fatigue receiver
- Wrap Up
- Ratings
- Thumper MIKE
- Ratings
- IQ (7/20)
- Quickness (11/20)
- Power (12/20)
- Run Stopping (11/18)
- Pass Coverage (4/15)
- Pass Rush (7/18)
- Abilities
- Grip Breaker – Boost to lateral sheds on runs
- Wrap Up
- Aftershock – Big hits produce increased wear & tear
- Blow Up – Improved impact block resistance
- Hammer
- Ratings
Every MIKE LB has access to the following Mental Abilities:
- Winning Time
- The Natural
- Team Player
- Instinct – Quicker reaction to run plays
- Adrenaline
All CB Archetypes in College Football 26 Road To Glory
- Boundary Corner CB
- Ratings
- Man Coverage (8/20)
- Zone Coverage (7/20)
- Quickness (16/18)
- Hands (6/18)
- Power (14/16)
- Run Stopping (9/18)
- Abilities
- Jammer – Improved press technique
- Blanket Coverage – Improved man coverage
- Lay Out
- Wrap Up
- Quick Jump – Quicker jump off the snap when pass rushing
- Ratings
- Bump and Run CB
- Ratings
- Man Coverage (10/20)
- Zone Coverage (6/20)
- Quickness (17/20)
- Hands (5/16)
- Power (14/18)
- Run Stopping (4/18)
- Abilities
- Blanket Coverage
- Jammer
- House Call
- Ballhawk – Improved break on passes
- Knockout
- Ratings
- Field Corner CB
- Ratings
- Man Coverage (9/20)
- Zone Coverage (8/20)
- Quickness (17/18)
- Hands (5/20)
- Power (14/16)
- Run Stopping (8/18)
- Abilities
- Wrap Up
- Robber
- Knockout
- Blanket Coverage
- Ballhawk
- Ratings
- Zone CB
- Ratings
- Man Coverage (9/20)
- Zone Coverage (8/20)
- Quickness (17/18)
- Hands (5/16)
- Power (15/16)
- Run Stopping (8/20)
- Abilities
- Knockout
- Lay Out
- House Call
- Ballhawk
- Bouncer
- Ratings
Every CB has access to the following Mental Abilities:
- Legion – Composure gain for all DBs on INT or PBU
- Winning Time
- The Natural
- Team Player
- Adrenaline
Overall, that includes all positions and archetypes in College Football 26 Road To Glory. No matter which position you choose, we hope you enjoy Road To Glory!
