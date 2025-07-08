College Football 26 Road To Glory features five different positions to start from, with more archetypes to choose from this year. But what positions can you choose, and what archetypes are the best? In this guide, we'll go over all the positions you can play as, as well as each archetype you can choose from. Without further ado, let's take a look!

What Are All the Positions You Can Play As in College Football 26 Road To Glory

In College Football 26 Road To Glory, you can play as a:

QB

HB

WR

MIKE LB

CB

Additionally, each position comes with different archetypes, which come with different abilities and attribute allocation. For your convenience, we listed them all down below.

Every QB Archetype in College Football 26 Road To Glory

Pocket Passer QB Ratings (Starting Rating/Maximum Possible Rating): Accuracy (12/20) Power (16/20) IQ (10/20) Elusiveness (6/20) Quickness (10/16) Health (14/16) Physical Abilities Resistance – Resist pressure from the pocket Step Up – Accuracy Boost climbing a clean pocket Sleight of Hand – Boost for Play Action/Trick Plays Dot! – Increased Accuracy in pocket fr open receivers On Time – Improved accuracy when throwing with anticipation

Dual Threat QB Ratings Accuracy (10/20) Power (16/20) IQ (8/18) Elusiveness (11/20) Quickness (14/16) Health (15/18) Physical Abilities Downhill – Break tackles at max speed Extender – Improved break sack ability Option King – Accuracy boost to quick pitches Dot! Mobile Resistance – Improved pressure resist on the run

Backfield Creator QB Ratings Accuracy (11/20) Power (13/18) IQ (8/18) Elusiveness (11/18) Quickness (13/18) Health (15/20) Abilities Off Platform – Improved accuracy cross body or backfoot Pull Down – Boosts ball security standing in pocket On Time Sleight of Hand Mobile Deadeye – Improved accuracy on the run

Pure Runner QB Ratings Accuracy (10/20) Power (10/20) IQ (9/18) Elusiveness (15/20) Quickness (14/15) Health (15/18) Abilities Magician – Improved Pocket Movement Option King Shifty – Better at changing direction Side Step – Improved Juke moves Workhorse – Protection from wear & tear impacts



All QBs can earn the same Mental Abilities, which include:

Winning Time – Increased composure late in close games The Natural – Improved ability to resist weather impacts Field General – Shows post snap blitzers Headstrong – Resists hot routes being incorrect due to Stadium Pulse Adrenaline – Improves in-game recovery of wear & tear when off the field



All HB Archetypes in College Football 26 Road To Glory

Contact Seeker HB Ratings Quickness (15/20) Elusiveness (12/20) Hands (11/20) Power (13/16) Route Running (1/16) IQ (7/16) Abilities Downhill Workhorse Battering Ram – Increased Wear & Tear Damage to defenders when being tackled Ball Security – Decreases Fumble chance on tackle attempts Balanced – Protection from hit sticks

East/West Playmaker HB

Ratings Quickness (17/20) Elusiveness (13/20) Hands (10/20) Power (11/18) Route Running (3/14) IQ (8/20)

Abilities Recoup – Improved Fatigue recovery Shifty Side Step 360 – Improved spin moves Arm Bar – Improves Stiff Arms

Backfield Threat HB

Ratings Quickness (16/20) Elusiveness (11/20) Hands (11/20) Power (11/16) Route Running (10/14) IQ (6/18)

Abilities 360 Safety Valve – Improved overall catching Takeoff – quicker release off line when not pressed Side Step Recoup

Elusive Bruiser HB

Ratings Quickness (16/20) Elusiveness (13/20) Hands (10/18) Power (12/20) Route Running (1/16) IQ (8/18)

Abilities Shifty Headfirst – Improved truck moves Side Step Downhill Arm Bar

North/South Receiver HB

Ratings Quickness (16/20) Elusiveness (11/20) Hands (11/18) Power (12/20) Route Running (6/16) IQ (7/18)

Abilities Balanced Arm Bar Safety Valve Headfirst Downhill

North/South Blocker HB

Ratings Quickness (14/20) Elusiveness (11/20) Hands (9/18) Power (14/20) Route Running (1/16) IQ (6/18)

Abilities Headfirst Balanced Sidekick – Improved cut blocks Ball Security Strong Grip – Boost to lateral shed prevention on runs



Every HB has access to the following Mental Abilities:

Winning Time

The Natural

Team Player – Improved Ability to play out of position

Adrenaline

Rollercoaster – Composure gain and loss is more volatile

Every WR Archetype in College Football 26 Road To Glory

Speedster WR Ratings Quickness (14/20) Hands (12/20) Route Running (9/18) Elusiveness (13/16) Power (8/18) IQ (7/20) Abilities Side Step Double Dip – Improved double move routes Takeoff Recoup Shifty

Elusive Route Runner WR Ratings Quickness (14/20) Hands (8/20) Route Running (10/18) Elusiveness (11/20) Power (3/16) IQ (7/18) Abilities 360 Cutter – Improved cut moves Double Dip Recoup Side Step

Physical Route Runner WR Ratings Quickness (14/20) Hands (8/20 Route Running (10/18) Elusiveness (10/20) Power (9/16) IQ (6/18) Abilities Downhill Press Pro – Improved beat press ability Sure Hands – Improved standard catches 50/50 – Improved jump ball ability Cutter

Contested Specialist WR Ratings Quickness (13/20) Hands (12/20) Route Running (10/20) Elusiveness (11/16) Power (11/18) IQ (7/18) Abilities 50/50 Workhorse Balanced Headfirst Downhill

Gritty Possession WR Ratings Quickness (13/20) Hands (7/20) Route Running (8/20) Elusiveness (11/20) Power (10/16) IQ (5/18) Abilities Second Level – Improved 2nd level blocking Outside Shield – Improved double teams on outside runs Strong Grip Workhorse Sure Hands

Gadget WR Ratings Quickness (15/20) Hands (11/20) Route Running (9/18) Elusiveness (11/20) Power (6/16) IQ (8/18) Abilities Side Step Shifty Dot! Cutter Extender

Route Artist WR Ratings Quickness (14/20) Hands (10/20) Route Running (10/20) Elusiveness (14/18) Power (10/16) IQ (8/20) Abilities Cutter Lay Out – Improved Dive catches Recoup Double Dip Sure Hands



Each WR has access to the following Mental Abilities:

Winning Time

The Natural

Team Player

Best Friend – QB Composure gain on first down catch

Adrenaline

All MIKE LB Archetypes in College Football 26 Road To Glory

Signal Caller MIKE Ratings IQ (7/20) Quickness (12/18) Power (11/20) Run Stopping (11/18) Pass Coverage (8/16) Pass Rush (4/18) Abilities Take Down – Improved sack attempts Wrap Up – Improved standard tackles Workhorse Blow Up – Improved impact block resistance Hammer – Improved hit stick attempts

Lurker MIKE Ratings IQ (6/20) Quickness (13/20) Power (10/18) Run Stopping (10/18) Pass Coverage (8/16) Pass Rush (3/18) Abilities Knockout – Improved catch knockouts in coverage House Call – Improved INT attempts Robber – Improved movement in zone coverage Bouncer – Zone chucks fatigue receiver Wrap Up

Thumper MIKE Ratings IQ (7/20) Quickness (11/20) Power (12/20) Run Stopping (11/18) Pass Coverage (4/15) Pass Rush (7/18) Abilities Grip Breaker – Boost to lateral sheds on runs Wrap Up Aftershock – Big hits produce increased wear & tear Blow Up – Improved impact block resistance Hammer



Every MIKE LB has access to the following Mental Abilities:

Winning Time

The Natural

Team Player

Instinct – Quicker reaction to run plays

Adrenaline

All CB Archetypes in College Football 26 Road To Glory

Boundary Corner CB Ratings Man Coverage (8/20) Zone Coverage (7/20) Quickness (16/18) Hands (6/18) Power (14/16) Run Stopping (9/18) Abilities Jammer – Improved press technique Blanket Coverage – Improved man coverage Lay Out Wrap Up Quick Jump – Quicker jump off the snap when pass rushing

Bump and Run CB Ratings Man Coverage (10/20) Zone Coverage (6/20) Quickness (17/20) Hands (5/16) Power (14/18) Run Stopping (4/18) Abilities Blanket Coverage Jammer House Call Ballhawk – Improved break on passes Knockout

Field Corner CB Ratings Man Coverage (9/20) Zone Coverage (8/20) Quickness (17/18) Hands (5/20) Power (14/16) Run Stopping (8/18) Abilities Wrap Up Robber Knockout Blanket Coverage Ballhawk

Zone CB Ratings Man Coverage (9/20) Zone Coverage (8/20) Quickness (17/18) Hands (5/16) Power (15/16) Run Stopping (8/20) Abilities Knockout Lay Out House Call Ballhawk Bouncer



Every CB has access to the following Mental Abilities:

Legion – Composure gain for all DBs on INT or PBU

Winning Time

The Natural

Team Player

Adrenaline

Overall, that includes all positions and archetypes in College Football 26 Road To Glory. No matter which position you choose, we hope you enjoy Road To Glory!

