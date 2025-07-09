College Football 26 allows players to make custom offensive and defensive playbooks to create your own unique play style. The game includes 136 schools and their offensive and defensive playbooks, all of which are usable in various modes. Therefore, we created a guide on how to create a custom playbook for both offense and defense in College Football 26. Without further ado, let's pull out the playbook!

How Do You Create Custom Playbooks in College Football 26?

To create a custom playbook in College Football 26, players must:

Head to the Create & Share Tab (Use R1/RB or L1/LB to switch menus)

Select “Custom Playbooks”

Choose an existing offense or defensive scheme to create your custom playbook with.

Once you finally do all of this, you can customize a playbook in various ways.

The Audibles page lets you change the four pre-set plays that your offense can audible to during a page. This applies to all formations like goal-line, 5-wide receiver sets, or anything else. You can create different sets of audibles based on what you selected.

The My Playbooks Page lets you remove and rate plays. This is helpful to so you can keep in mind what plays you didn't like. There are thousands of plays in the game, so it's a good idea to start separating your favorites from your least favorites. Make sure to visit this page often as you acclimate to new plays and schemes.

All Plays, as the name suggests, lets you see every play in the game. You can activate and add plays to your playbook from here instantly. And with the triggers, you can see different plays between different formations quickly.

Lastly, My Gameplan lets you set a meter for every play to determine how often it gets recommended. This is useful if you really love to run certain plays often. It's also another way to avoid the plays you'd rather not use in your experience.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know to create Custom Playbooks in College Football 26. We hope this guide helped you understand the process. Best of luck creating the perfect playbooks for both your offense and defense.

In other news, check out our other College Football 26 guides. From passing to kicking, to showboating and more, we've got you covered. In the meantime, just focus on making the best playbook you can.

