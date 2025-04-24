The EA Sports College Football 26 Release Date has been confirmed, with a new trailer to hype the game's launch. Furthermore, EA Sports has revealed a new MVP Bundle, which includes both College Football 26, and Madden NFL 26. But what can fans expect to see from the newest College Football video game? Let's dive right in!

EA Sports College Football 26 Release Date – July 10th, 2025

The EA Sports College Football 26 Release Date is Thursday, July 10th, 2025, with an early access launch date of Monday, July 7th, 2025. The game is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Furthermore, players can currently pre-order the following editions of the game:

Standard Edition – $69.99 Base Game College Ultimate Team All Hands Pack Dynasty Coach Points Road to Glory Skill Points

Deluxe Edition – $99.99 All of the Above 3 Days Early Access (7/7 – 7/9) 4600 College Ultimate Team Points Early Access Solo Challenges Ultimate Team Top Prospect Pack

MVP Bundle – $149.99 All of the above 4600 Madden Points Cover Athlete Elite Item And more



College Football 26 Gameplay

College Football 26 is a football simulation video game published by EA Sports and developed by EA Orlando. It's the second annual installment in the series, which took a massive hiatus due to a long legal battle. Before College Football, the last playable EA Football college game was NCAA Football 14. But now players once again have a chance to play their favorite sports series.

This installment, like its predecessor, features real-life athletes who opted-in to the game. You'll be able to play with athletes like Arch Manning, Carson Beck, and more. This year's installment also adds real coaches to the game, but we've yet to see how they're incorporated.

While we haven't seen gameplay yet, we can expect to see an experience similar to last year's product. College Football 26 also likely runs on Frostbite Engine, which means certain elements will likely remain the same. However, EA tends to add new features over time to compensate.

And in terms of modes, we can expect to see fan-favorites return like Dynasty, Road To Glory, and more. We hope to see improvements in each mode to enhance the experience. Furthermore, we'd love to see modes come back like Mascot Mode.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the College Football 26 Release Date, Gameplay, and Trailer. We look forward to heading out to the field once more and playing with our favorite schools.

