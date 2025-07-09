Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has been announced as the cover athlete for the WNBA Edition of NBA 2K26, marking a major milestone in the rising star’s career. The news was confirmed Tuesday by 2K Games, who unveiled all three cover athletes for the upcoming installment of the long-running basketball simulation franchise.

Joining Reese on the covers are Oklahoma City Thunder guard and reigning NBA MVP and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who will front the Standard Edition, and New York Knicks legend and NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, featured on the Superstar Edition. Reese becomes the latest WNBA player to be honored with a cover spot, following two-time league MVP A’ja Wilson’s appearance on last year’s WNBA Edition.

Reese reacted to the announcement on social media, sharing her excitement in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“COVERGIRL. THANK YOU @nba2k 🥺❤️”

She followed up with a second post, writing,

“Of course we do everything BIG. Why not debut my signature shoe on the cover of NBA2K ?!?!🙂‍↔️”

NBA 2K26 will release globally on Sept. 5, 2025. The Standard Edition will be available across multiple platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and the newly announced Nintendo Switch 2. The Superstar and Leave No Doubt Editions will be limited to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, and will feature advanced access beginning Aug. 29.

Angel Reese’s NBA 2K26 cover spot highlights rising stardom and growing WNBA visibility

The WNBA Edition will be sold exclusively as a physical copy at GameStop locations in the United States.

The honor adds to an already impressive list of achievements for Reese. In her rookie season with Chicago, she was named to the All-Rookie and All-Star teams and led the WNBA in rebounding. Her inclusion as a cover athlete reflects her growing influence in women’s basketball and pop culture.

Now in her second season, Reese is averaging 13.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field in 31.4 minutes per contest across 18 appearances. She continues to be a key contributor for a Sky team that currently holds a 5–13 record.

Chicago’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday evening at 5:00 p.m. ET, when the Sky face off against the Dallas Wings and fellow rookie standout Paige Bueckers.

Reese’s appearance on the cover of NBA 2K26 signals a broader shift in visibility and marketability for WNBA players in mainstream sports gaming. With her signature shoe also featured in the artwork, the moment underscores her growing brand and status as one of the league’s most recognizable figures.

Her cover reveal arrives as the WNBA continues its efforts to spotlight young talent and expand its reach to new audiences through high-profile collaborations and endorsements.