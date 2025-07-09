In College Football 26, teams may often redshirt players, giving them an extra year of eligibility. Overall, redshirting a player comes with its own pros and cons that may help or hinder your school in the long run. But sometimes you have no choice but to redshirt a player. Or, perhaps you want to get redshirted in Road To Glory to give yourself a fifth year. Therefore, we created a guide on how to Redshirt players in College Football 26's Dynasty and Road To Glory modes.

How Do You Redshirt Players in College Football 26?

Overall, Redshirting players is feature usable in both Dynasty and Road to Glory Game modes. If a player received zero or very limited playing time, they're eligible to play for an extra year in their collegiate career. For example, if you recruited a promising two or three-star recruit, but don't have a spot for them to start yet, you can redshirt them to give them an extra year.

However, you must always consider the following when Redshirting a player:

Players can only be redshirted once & if they appear in four games or less

Freshman players who appear in four games or less automatically get redshirted (both Dynasty & Road To Glory)

Redshirting a player may affect their status with the team (Dynasty only)

How to Redshirt a player in Dynasty

In College Football 26 Dynasty Mode, you can Redshirt a player in the Redshirt Menu under the Team Tab in Dynasty. In this menu, you can Redshirt any eligible player. A grayed out name indicates a player who already used their Redshirt year.

Take caution when Redshirting experience or highly-rated players. If you Redshirt a player who values playing time, you might lose them in the transfer portal. Therefore, we recommend Redshirting players you know who aren't just ready yet to take the field.

How to Redshirt in Road To Glory Mode

To Redshirt in College Football 26 Road To Glory mode, your player needs to appear in four games or less during their freshman year. There's a number of ways you can go about doing that.

Depending on your position and rating, you might see very little playing time in your freshman season. But depending on where you play/rank on the depth chart, the team may bring you in to get a few snaps. To avoid this, try signing with a school that you know won't start you in Year 1.

For example, a big program like Georgia might want you as a third string QB, or even a bench player. While you might simulate most (or all) of your first season, you'll automatically get redshirted and earn an extra year. But how do you know where you'll end up on the depth chart?

During your High School experience, you can see what every school thinks of you on the Schools List menu. You can also see how more information on their current depth chart, and where you are projected to land if you sign with them.

However, if you skip High School, it'll be much harder to do this. Therefore, we recommend activating The High School Experience. This allows you to build up tape and impress the schools you really want to play for. Turning High School off leaves you at the mercy of your initial star rating.

Redshirting is useful if you need to:

Build Coach Trust

Earn XP, Level Up, and spend Skill Points

Build your Brand

Focus on Academics

Coach Trust makes a big difference on game day. You unlock more plays, pre-play features, and earn more control of the offense/defense. Furthermore, the higher your coach Trust, the more likely you'll either maintain your spot on the depth chart or engage in a position battle.

Skill Points increase your player ratings, making them better. In College Football 26 RTG, you need to earn Skill Points through leveling up. Therefore, the longer your career, the more potential you have in earning more XP.

Additionally, you may receive Brand Deals, even during your Redshirt season. These offer you more rewards like followers, Skill Points, and more. However, keep in mind that it costs energy points to sign these deals.

However, Redshirting comes with caveats. For example, you may redshirt a full season, and still not earn a starting job. Thankfully, RTG allows you to make use of the Transfer Portal. So if the Bulldogs refuse to start you, sign with Alabama and make them regret it the following year.

Overall, that wraps up everything to know in this College Football 26 guide. We hope this helps you understand how the system works in the game, and how you can utilize it in both Dynasty and Road to Glory. Best of luck in making history for your program!

For more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.