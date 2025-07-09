After being named as the cover athlete for NBA 2K26, defending NBA MVP and Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is making headlines this offseason, and his knowledge of the history of the game is coming into question. When asked to give his all-time NBA 2K starting five, Gilgeous-Alexander listed some obvious candidates like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. However, when finishing up his all-time starting five, Gilgeous-Alexander forgot one obvious choice: Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

SGA’s all-time NBA2K starting 5: Allen Iverson

Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan

Kevin Durant

SGA's all-time NBA2K starting 5: Allen Iverson

Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan

Kevin Durant

Shaquille O'Neal

After not naming James to his all-time starting five, Gilgeous-Alexander understandably got some heat from NBA fans.

no way he put kd over lebron lmao that's how i know this list was made by someone who never watched basketball fr

No LeBron🤣🤣🤣🤣

While it might be an oversight on Gilgeous-Alexander's part, it's hard to deny his all-time starting five would be unstoppable, no matter what version of NBA 2K. Also, James isn't the only player you could say was snubbed by the Thunder star, either. For some, Magic Johnson or Stephen Curry might be better options at the point over Iverson. At center, there will always be the argument for legends like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Still, choosing O'Neal, arguably one of the most dominant, is a solid choice on Gilgeous-Alexander's part.

What to expect from Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in NBA 2K26

Gilgeous-Alexander headlines the NBA 2K26 Standard Edition cover, joined by Angel Reese (WNBA Edition) and Carmelo Anthony (Superstar Edition). All three appear on the Leave No Doubt Edition. NBA 2K26 launches September 5, 2025, with early access for Superstar and Leave No Doubt Editions starting August 29.

The game will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and both Nintendo Switch systems, though premium editions are limited to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Reese’s WNBA Edition, a GameStop exclusive in the U.S., honors her standout rookie season. She called the cover “a statement” for representation. Anthony, a 2025 Hall of Fame inductee, is celebrated for his NBA and Olympic achievements. Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander said working with 2K was “iconic,” especially helping shape in-game culture.

NBA 2K26 will expand ProPLAY, overhaul MyCAREER, and bring back MyPLAYER, MyTEAM, The City, and MyNBA. Hopefully, it's the best installment yet.