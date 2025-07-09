In College Football 26, you can showboat on your way to the endz one with a few different hilarious running animations. While these animations come are fun to use, they also pose a risk. But that doesn't seem to stop players from doing it anyway. However, not everyone knows how to showboat and brag to their opponents as they run towards the end zone. Therefore, we created a guide on how to showboat in College Football 26.

How Do You Showboat in College Football 26?

To showboat in College Football, 26 you just need to hold the following buttons while running with a player:

PlayStation – R2, L2 + X

– R2, L2 + X Xbox – RT, LT, + A

Players can technically showboat at any time when running with the ball in their possession. You can be in the open field, or even when defenders are nearby. However, showboating comes with a risk that could hurt your team, as well as your player.

Whenever you showboat, you greatly increase the chance of fumbling the ball if you get tackled. This often results in fumble recoveries from the defense, or a touchback to give the opponent decent field position. Furthermore, your player slows down while showboating, making it easy for defenders to catch up. So when exactly would you use this feature?

Technically, there's no reason to ever showboat. But if you really want to, do it in an open field with no defenders near you. If you know for certain your player is taking it to the house, then feel free to showboat.

However, the second another defender pops up on your screen, run the ball normally. Simply letting go of L2 +X/LT + A will end the showboating animation. Afterwards, your player resumes their normal run animation.

Furthermore, we recommend only showboating with fast players. Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith makes for a great player to use this with, along with many players who boast a high speed rating. But try not to showboat with slow players like Tight Ends, Fullbacks, or slow QBs.

Lastly, we also urge caution with Showboating because of injury. Wear & Tear saw a lot of updates this year, and every hit your player takes damages their body. So not only could you fumble, you could lose your best player if you showboat recklessly.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know to showboat in College Football 26.

