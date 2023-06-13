The College Baseball World Series has been full of plenty of storylines. With the NBA Finals taking the spotlight on Monday night, a wild ending ensued between the Texas Longhorns and the Stanford Cardinal.

In a winner-take-all Super Regional game between these two teams, Drew Bowser stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with two on and two out in a tie game. A single wins the game, and an out sends this classic to extra innings.

Bowser hit a towering fly ball that seemed to be an easy out. Then, the until the unimaginable happened.

The ball was hit sky-high, and the Longhorns' right fielder couldn't find it. It fell right in front of him, and the winning run came around from second base to send Stanford to Omaha and send the Cardinal home in heartbreaking fashion.

For baseball fans everywhere, this is eerily reminiscent of the New York Mets-New York Yankees game back in 2009. With the Yankees down one run, Alex Rodriguez hit an easy pop-up, but Luis Castillo dropped it and gave the Yankees the victory.

June 12th, 2009: Luis Castillo drops Alex Rodriguez's popup & two runs score as the Yankees walk it off. Some notes:

– The Mets being the Mets

– I love Michael Kay’s commentary

– Great hustle by Tex. So many players wouldn’t have hustled around the bases. pic.twitter.com/IlTKmkeUsz — Jake Montgomery (@JakeMontgomery_) June 12, 2020

Oddly enough, that Yankees-Mets game was exactly 12 years to the day that Texas blew it against Stanford. Even more bizarre is that the Yankees and Mets face off in a three-game series beginning on Tuesday night.

Dylan Campbell, the Texas right fielder, spoke on the play after the game, and you have to feel awful for him.

Dylan Campbell after UT’s gut punch of a Super Regional loss to Stanford on a fly ball lost in the twilight. ⁦@KXAN_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/OjtGvkXokG — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) June 13, 2023

As a result, the Cardinal are moving on to Omaha, and the Longhorns will go home with an ugly taste in their mouths thinking about what could have been.