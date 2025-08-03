The Tennessee Titans are currently taking part in training camp, gearing up for a 2025 NFL season in which they will look to rebound from their disastrous 3-14 record a year ago. The Titans drafted quarterback Cam Ward with the number one pick out of Miami in this year's NFL Draft, but the early returns on the Titans' offense as a whole haven't been great so far at practice.

“Brian Callahan just ended Titans practice with a profanity filled tirade at his offense about how poorly they practiced today,” reported Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com on X, formerly Twitter.

Callahan took over as head coach last year but couldn't do much with the arguable worst roster in the NFL during his first year.

Fans are hoping that the selection of Ward will change that, but Ward himself doesn't seem so convinced of that possibility, at least in the early going.

Ward recently described the Titans' offense so far during training camp as “mid,” per Zach Lyons of 104-5 The Zone.

Can the Titans rebound?

Article Continues Below

The Titans have suffered a quick fall from grace since the days of the late 2010s and early 2020s when they went on multiple playoff runs, including once all the way to the AFC Championship Game under head coach Mike Vrabel.

Unfortunately, not much has gone right for the team in the days since, and last year's Will Levis experiment at quarterback turned out to be an unmitigated disaster.

Cam Ward was a standout prospect last year at Miami, finishing as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy award and gaining notoriety for his cool and calm demeanor in the pocket even when under pressure.

Ward will almost assuredly be facing a good amount of pressure this year with Tennessee, as the Titans have one of the bottom feeder offensive lines in the league, which may have contributed to Levis' downfall a year ago.

In any case, the good news for the Titans is that they still have over a month before the season kicks off to work out the rough patches in their offense, of which there seem to be many.