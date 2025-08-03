It's been a strange training camp so far for the Indianapolis Colts, who are still trying to decide whether their starting quarterback will be Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson for Week 1. Meanwhile, the Colts recently got some rough news on the injury front regarding a running back at training camp on Sunday.

“During 11-on-11, #Colts S Trey Washington just inexcusably hip-dropped tackled RB Salvon Ahmed, who appears to have suffered a severe lower right leg injury. The hip drop tackle was recently banned,” reported James Boyd of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter. “Cart brought out. Anthony Richardson and DeForest Buckner are consoling Ahmed.”

Fans were understandably wondering what the team's reaction was to a play that was legislated out of the league and led to the injury.

HC Shane Steichen says that this was a live period for the developmental players, so Trey Washington was supposed to tackle Salvon Ahmed. But obviously, that was not the tackle Washington was supposed to use. Added that Washington didn’t mean to do it and made a mistake,” reported Boyd.

The Colts will certainly be hoping that Ahmed's injury isn't as severe as it initially appeared as they look to add depth to their running back room behind Jonathan Taylor.

As previously mentioned, the biggest question of training camp for the Colts regards the quarterback position. It doesn't appear that Anthony Richardson has improved enough this offseason to snag the starting spot away from Daniel Jones, which is bad news considering the way Jones crashed and burned down the stretch of his tenure with the New York Giants.

As the old saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you really have no quarterbacks, and Colts fans will certainly be hoping that either Richardson or Jones is able to distinguish himself as the starter before the season gets underway

The Colts will kick off their 2025-26 campaign on September 7 at home against the Miami Dolphins.