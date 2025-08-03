Carlos Correa is back with the Houston Astros after his trade from the Minnesota Twins at the deadline, and now he's back to smashing home runs with the club. Correa clubbed his first home run since the trade on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, going yard over the famed Green Monster in the top of the fourth inning.

It was a majestic 411-foot shot for Correa that came off the bat at 109.5 miles per hour. Watch it here:

Carlos Correa's first homer with the Astros since 2021 traveled 411 feet with a 109.5 mph exit velocity pic.twitter.com/zGQpib2v9F — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 3, 2025

It was Correa's first home run with the Astros since 2021. The 30-year-old signed with the Twins after the 2021 season and spent three-plus seasons there before returning to Houston. Minnesota executed a shocking fire sale at the trade deadline, with Correa's trade coming together in the final days. The initial discussions between the two clubs weren't particularly “serious,” but then they actually got serious about a deal and made it happen.

Carlos Correa back with the Astros

Carlos Correa spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career in Houston. Correa won AL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and went to two All-Star Games (2017, 2021) as a member of the Astros, and he starred on the World Series-winning 2017 team. That 2017 season was arguably the best of Correa's career.

Correa isn't the player he once was and hadn't produced much for the Twins before the trade this season, hitting just seven home runs and knocking in 31 runs in 93 games. Now playing third base with Jeremy Pena back in the lineup, Correa will look to provide first-place Houston with a jolt down the stretch and into the playoffs. Correa went 0-for-4 in his first game back with the Astros but then went 2-for-4 with two runs on Saturday and now has finally hit his first home run back with the team.

Unfortunately, Correa's home run is Houston's only run at the time of writing, with Boston holding a 6-1 lead late in the game. The Astros are on verge of getting swept.